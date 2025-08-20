EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/AYSFUTTrader. The English defender recently moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid, and this could be his very first special item as part of the Spanish giants on the virtual pitch.The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already provided fans with plenty of transferred player items via SBCs and objectives, including the likes of Joao Felix and Florian Wirtz. The EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC has been leaked to be the latest such addition, much to the delight of fans around the globe.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe English defender played the first few games of his Real Madrid career in the Club World Cup and put in some spirited performances. He has been regarded as one of the best wing-backs in the world for years, and the leaked EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch as well.His teammate and new Real Madrid arrival Dean Huijsen already received a 98-rated version as part of the latest Season Pass, making Trent the second Los Blancos player to be included in the Pre-Season promo.What will the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this right-back item will be 98-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 96Shooting: 91Passing: 99Dribbling: 97Defending: 98Physicality: 96He is also rumored to possess the Long Ball Pass+, Deadball+, Incisive Pass+, Anticipate+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles. These are amazing traits for a player like Trent as they accurately portray his playmaking abilities while also making him defensively capable under the FC IQ system.How much will the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC cost?Most of the player SBCs released as part of the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promos have been priced reasonably, with Felix costing around 200,000 coins while Giroud costs around 350,000 coins. With Trent being more overpowered and popular than these two players, he could potentially be worth around 500,000 to 600,000 coins if the rumored stats prove to be accurate.