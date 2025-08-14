All EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards in Ultimate Team. This is potentially the final season before the release of the next title, and it offers some amazing packs, players, and cosmetics for gamers to grind for over the course of the month. Completing all levels of the season pass will also provide fans with a 84+ x5 players pack in EA FC 26.
Similar to the previous FUTTIES season, the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards are also available via two tiers. The free pass offers some exciting packs and player items, while the Premium Pass has even better rewards and tradeable packs.
The EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards are now live in Ultimate Team
The concept of free and Premium Season Passes was introduced with Season 7: Team of the Season. The subsequent Shapeshifters and FUTTIES seasons continued this trend, with the FUTTIES season offering 99-rated versions of Van Dijk and Ginola as the final reward. The EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards offer a 99-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne as the final reward.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The player items available via the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards follow the theme of the Pre-Season event by providing boosted versions of players who have recently moved to new clubs. This includes the likes of Luka Modric, Marcus Rashford, and Kevin De Bruyne.
These are all the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards available via the free pass:
- Level 1: Bundle reward (84+ x2 players pack, 20000 clubs coins, accessories and hairstyle/headwear)
- Level 2: 84+ x3 players pack
- Level 3: Bundle reward (Passing PS EVOs)
- Level 4: Bundle reward (Stadium Theme, 84+ x5 players pack, Tattoo, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 5: 83+ x10 players pack
- Level 6: ST position EVO
- Level 7: 84+ x7 players pack
- Level 8: Bundle reward (84+ x10 players pack, Tifo, Accessories, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 9: 83+ x15 players pack
- Level 10: FUTTIES Dean Huijsen
- Level 11: 83+ x30 players pack
- Level 12: Bundle reward (84+ x10 players pack, Tifo, Boots, Headwear/Hairstyle, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 13: Bundle reward (Trivela, Quickstep, Trickster EVOs)
- Level 14: Animated Tifo
- Level 15: Five-star skill moves and WF EVO
- Level 16: FUTTIES Fishel
- Level 17: 84+ x15 players pack
- Level 18: 84+ x20 players pack
- Level 19: 84+ x25 players pack
- Level 20: FUTTIES Ait Nouri
- Level 21: 85+ x5 players pack
- Level 22: 85+ x5 players pack
- Level 23: 85+ x7 players pack
- Level 24: 85+ x10 players pack
- Level 25: FUTTIES Jonathan Tah
- Level 26: 1 of 4 88+ player pick
- Level 27: Tiki Taka+ EVO
- Level 28: 1 of 5 88+ player pick
- Level 29: 85+ x20 players pack
- Level 30: FUTTIES Rory Delap
- Level 31: 86+ x10 players pack
- Level 32: Finesse Shot+ EVO
- Level 33: 86+ x15 players pack
- Level 34: 86+ x20 players pack
- Level 35: 87+ x10 players pack
- Level 36: 88+ x7 players pack
- Level 37: 88+ x11 players pack
- Level 38: 90+ x6 players pack
- Level 39: 1 of 5 any FUTTIES player pick
- Level 40: 91+ x5 players pack
Meanwhile, these are all the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards available via the Premium Pass:
- Level 1: Five-star skill moves and WF EVO
- Level 2: Bundle reward (Badge, Tattoos, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 3: 84+ x10 players pack
- Level 4: Accessory
- Level 5: 84+ x20 players pack
- Level 6: 4000 SP
- Level 7: Accessory
- Level 8: CDM position EVO
- Level 9: 85+ x2 players pack
- Level 10: 85+ x3 players pack
- Level 11: Boots
- Level 12: Bundle (Ball, Accessory, Headwear/Hairstyle, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 13: Incisive Pass+ EVO
- Level 14: 85+ x5 players pack
- Level 15: 99 pace EVO
- Level 16: Pitch Trophy
- Level 17: 85+ x10 players pack
- Level 18: Bundle reward (Kit, Boots, Accessory, 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 19: 86+ x3 players pack
- Level 20: FUTTIES Smith
- Level 21: 86+ x5 players pack
- Level 22: 86+ x7 players pack
- Level 23: 86+ x10 players pack
- Level 24: Technical+ EVO
- Level 25: FUTTIES Reijnders
- Level 26: 4000 SP
- Level 27: 87+ x3 players pack
- Level 28: VIP Area
- Level 29: Quickstep+ EVO
- Level 30: FUTTIES Rashford
- Level 31: 87+ x5 players pack
- Level 32: 87+ x10 players pack
- Level 33: Low Driven Shot+ EVO
- Level 34: 87+ x20 players pack
- Level 35: FUTTES Luka Modric
- Level 36: 88+ x5 players pack
- Level 37: 89+ x3 players pack
- Level 38: Bundle reward (EVOs)
- Level 39: 2 of 10 any FUTTIES player pick
- Level 40: FUTTIES Kevin De Bruyne or 90+ x6 players pack
All EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season packs available via the Premium Pass are tradeable.
Fans can unlock the Premium Pass by paying either 500,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points. Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards offer great value and are worth grinding for.