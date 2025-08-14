All EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards in Ultimate Team. This is potentially the final season before the release of the next title, and it offers some amazing packs, players, and cosmetics for gamers to grind for over the course of the month. Completing all levels of the season pass will also provide fans with a 84+ x5 players pack in EA FC 26.

Similar to the previous FUTTIES season, the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards are also available via two tiers. The free pass offers some exciting packs and player items, while the Premium Pass has even better rewards and tradeable packs.

The EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards are now live in Ultimate Team

The concept of free and Premium Season Passes was introduced with Season 7: Team of the Season. The subsequent Shapeshifters and FUTTIES seasons continued this trend, with the FUTTIES season offering 99-rated versions of Van Dijk and Ginola as the final reward. The EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards offer a 99-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne as the final reward.

The player items available via the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards follow the theme of the Pre-Season event by providing boosted versions of players who have recently moved to new clubs. This includes the likes of Luka Modric, Marcus Rashford, and Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is the level 40 reward (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards available via the free pass:

Level 1: Bundle reward (84+ x2 players pack, 20000 clubs coins, accessories and hairstyle/headwear)

Level 2: 84+ x3 players pack

Level 3: Bundle reward (Passing PS EVOs)

Level 4: Bundle reward (Stadium Theme, 84+ x5 players pack, Tattoo, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 5: 83+ x10 players pack

Level 6: ST position EVO

Level 7: 84+ x7 players pack

Level 8: Bundle reward (84+ x10 players pack, Tifo, Accessories, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 9: 83+ x15 players pack

Level 10: FUTTIES Dean Huijsen

Level 11: 83+ x30 players pack

Level 12: Bundle reward (84+ x10 players pack, Tifo, Boots, Headwear/Hairstyle, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 13: Bundle reward (Trivela, Quickstep, Trickster EVOs)

Level 14: Animated Tifo

Level 15: Five-star skill moves and WF EVO

Level 16: FUTTIES Fishel

Level 17: 84+ x15 players pack

Level 18: 84+ x20 players pack

Level 19: 84+ x25 players pack

Level 20: FUTTIES Ait Nouri

Level 21: 85+ x5 players pack

Level 22: 85+ x5 players pack

Level 23: 85+ x7 players pack

Level 24: 85+ x10 players pack

Level 25: FUTTIES Jonathan Tah

Level 26: 1 of 4 88+ player pick

Level 27: Tiki Taka+ EVO

Level 28: 1 of 5 88+ player pick

Level 29: 85+ x20 players pack

Level 30: FUTTIES Rory Delap

Level 31: 86+ x10 players pack

Level 32: Finesse Shot+ EVO

Level 33: 86+ x15 players pack

Level 34: 86+ x20 players pack

Level 35: 87+ x10 players pack

Level 36: 88+ x7 players pack

Level 37: 88+ x11 players pack

Level 38: 90+ x6 players pack

Level 39: 1 of 5 any FUTTIES player pick

Level 40: 91+ x5 players pack

Meanwhile, these are all the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards available via the Premium Pass:

Level 1: Five-star skill moves and WF EVO

Level 2: Bundle reward (Badge, Tattoos, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 3: 84+ x10 players pack

Level 4: Accessory

Level 5: 84+ x20 players pack

Level 6: 4000 SP

Level 7: Accessory

Level 8: CDM position EVO

Level 9: 85+ x2 players pack

Level 10: 85+ x3 players pack

Level 11: Boots

Level 12: Bundle (Ball, Accessory, Headwear/Hairstyle, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 13: Incisive Pass+ EVO

Level 14: 85+ x5 players pack

Level 15: 99 pace EVO

Level 16: Pitch Trophy

Level 17: 85+ x10 players pack

Level 18: Bundle reward (Kit, Boots, Accessory, 20000 clubs coins)

Level 19: 86+ x3 players pack

Level 20: FUTTIES Smith

Level 21: 86+ x5 players pack

Level 22: 86+ x7 players pack

Level 23: 86+ x10 players pack

Level 24: Technical+ EVO

Level 25: FUTTIES Reijnders

Level 26: 4000 SP

Level 27: 87+ x3 players pack

Level 28: VIP Area

Level 29: Quickstep+ EVO

Level 30: FUTTIES Rashford

Level 31: 87+ x5 players pack

Level 32: 87+ x10 players pack

Level 33: Low Driven Shot+ EVO

Level 34: 87+ x20 players pack

Level 35: FUTTES Luka Modric

Level 36: 88+ x5 players pack

Level 37: 89+ x3 players pack

Level 38: Bundle reward (EVOs)

Level 39: 2 of 10 any FUTTIES player pick

Level 40: FUTTIES Kevin De Bruyne or 90+ x6 players pack

All EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season packs available via the Premium Pass are tradeable.

De Bruyne's stats (Image via EA Sports)

Fans can unlock the Premium Pass by paying either 500,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points. Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 10 Pre-Season rewards offer great value and are worth grinding for.

