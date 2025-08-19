EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. Not only does this EVO offer some amazing boosts for an attacker of your choice, it is also free to complete as it does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

This is the latest free EVO to be released as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo, with the East Side Enforcer and West Side Wall EVOs allowing gamers to upgrade their wing-backs recently. The EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution is the latest such addition but is applicable to strikers instead.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Position: ST

Pace: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 97

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered strikers that can be used:

Thierry Henry: 95

Eusebio: 95

Ferran Torres: 95

Woltemade: 95

Jesse Lingard: 95

Lauren James: 95

Wesley Sneijder: 95

Trinity Rodman: 95

Robin van Persie: 95

Robert Lewandowski: 95

Abedi Pele: 95

Paulo Dybala: 95

Harry Kane: 95

Federico Chiesa: 95

Melchie Dumornay: 95

Heung Min Son: 94

Romely Lukaku: 94

All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released East Side Enforcer EVO, the EA FC 25 Two from the Top Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +15 (Max 97)

Finishing +15 (Max 97)

Positioning +15 (Max 97)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak foot +2 star

Advanced Forward++

Shot Power +15 (Max 97)

Volleys +15 (Max 97)

Long Shots +15 (Max 97)

Trivela PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +2 star

Penalties +15 (Max 97)

Agility +15 (Max 94)

Reactions +15 (Max 95)

Balance +15 (Max 94)

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

False 9++

Dribbling +15 (Max 93)

Stamina +15 (Max 95)

Composure +15 (Max 95)

Ball control +15 (Max 93)

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Poacher++ and Target Forward++

Aggression +10 (Max 90)

Power Header+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

