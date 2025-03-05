EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC (March 6): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC in Ultimate Team ahead of two big Champions League matchups. Completing this quick SBC will let gamers access a Rare Gold pack. Furthermore, the pack is tradable, and players might get a few exciting promo cards by spending a small chunk of EA FC Coins.

Since the Marquee Matchup SBCs are mainly associated with real-life UCL fixtures, there's a chance they might end up receiving a few UCL RTTK cards. However, we can't confirm anything since it's solely dependent on luck.

This article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC in online servers.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC

Marquee Matchups SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/ EA Sports)

Like any other Marquee SBCs, gamers must complete a set of challenges for each matchup/task (two in this case). Since there are no requirements for Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, the overall pricing might not deviate as much as it does for other SBCs.

These are the tasks and their cheapest fodder cards to start the UCL Marquee Matchups SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Benfica vs Barcelona

SL Benfica + FC Barcelona Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Leagues: Maximum six in your Starting 11: Maximum four in your Starting 11

Players from one club: Minimum three in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Minimum two in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 76

Total Chemistry: Minimum 22

Solution 1

Andraz Sporar: 72

Chasity Grant: 73

Jess Park: 79

Tonny Vilhena: 74

Adam Gnezda Cerin: 73

Ana Franco: 73

Kayla McKenna: 73

Tyrone Mings: 79

Khiara Keating: 80

Tomas Araujo: 73

Pedro Malheiro: 73

Task 2: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Paris SG + Liverpool Players: Minimum two in your starting 11

Countries/Regions: Minimum four in your starting 11

Players from the same league: Maximum three in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Minimum one in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 78

Total Chemistry: Minimum 26

Solution 2

Mia Enderby: 65

Christoph Baumgartner: 80

Carlo Boukhalfa: 66

Oliver Burke: 67

Edin Dzeko: 82

Amadou Haidara: 80

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Jenna Clark: 67

Kevin Trapp: 82

Shannon Cooke: 66

Benjamin Henrichs: 81

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC is around 6,900 EA FC Coins.

