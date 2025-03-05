EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC (March 6): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC in Ultimate Team ahead of two big Champions League matchups. Completing this quick SBC will let gamers access a Rare Gold pack. Furthermore, the pack is tradable, and players might get a few exciting promo cards by spending a small chunk of EA FC Coins.
Since the Marquee Matchup SBCs are mainly associated with real-life UCL fixtures, there's a chance they might end up receiving a few UCL RTTK cards. However, we can't confirm anything since it's solely dependent on luck.
This article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC in online servers.
Check out EA FC 25 review
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC
Like any other Marquee SBCs, gamers must complete a set of challenges for each matchup/task (two in this case). Since there are no requirements for Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, the overall pricing might not deviate as much as it does for other SBCs.
These are the tasks and their cheapest fodder cards to start the UCL Marquee Matchups SBC from scratch:
Task 1: Benfica vs Barcelona
- SL Benfica + FC Barcelona Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Leagues: Maximum six in your Starting 11: Maximum four in your Starting 11
- Players from one club: Minimum three in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Minimum two in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 76
- Total Chemistry: Minimum 22
Solution 1
- Andraz Sporar: 72
- Chasity Grant: 73
- Jess Park: 79
- Tonny Vilhena: 74
- Adam Gnezda Cerin: 73
- Ana Franco: 73
- Kayla McKenna: 73
- Tyrone Mings: 79
- Khiara Keating: 80
- Tomas Araujo: 73
- Pedro Malheiro: 73
Task 2: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
- Paris SG + Liverpool Players: Minimum two in your starting 11
- Countries/Regions: Minimum four in your starting 11
- Players from the same league: Maximum three in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Minimum one in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 78
- Total Chemistry: Minimum 26
Solution 2
- Mia Enderby: 65
- Christoph Baumgartner: 80
- Carlo Boukhalfa: 66
- Oliver Burke: 67
- Edin Dzeko: 82
- Amadou Haidara: 80
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Jenna Clark: 67
- Kevin Trapp: 82
- Shannon Cooke: 66
- Benjamin Henrichs: 81
The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 UCL Marquee Matchups SBC is around 6,900 EA FC Coins.
For more Marquee Matchups articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.