EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 95-rated version of the Portuguese midfielder. Not only is this version free to unlock by completing some tasks, it will also be eligible for future upgrades based on Portugal's performance at the WEURO tournament.

The second week of the Path to Glory promo is now live in Ultimate Team, featuring the likes of Patri Guijarro, Georgia Stanway and Ewa Pajor. All these players have received high-rated versions that can become 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits if their nation wins the WEURO tournament. The EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective item is eligible for similar upgrades.

The EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective is now live in Ultimate Team

This promo has been released alongside the Shapeshifters Team 4 squad in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with plenty of things to grind for over the course of the week. The EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective is the perfect addition to the game, as it provides rewards for completing various tasks on the virtual pitch.

Not only is a special 95-rated central midfielder up for grabs by completing this objective, but the various challenges also offer amazing packs and SP. This SP can be used to make progress in the season ladder and obtain some amazing players like Kaka and Rafael Leao.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the challenges that gamers have to complete in the EA FC 25 UEFA Women's EURO Tatiana Pinto objective:

Play 3: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one Portuguese player in your starting eleven to earn a 84+ rare gold player.

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one Portuguese player in your starting eleven to earn a 84+ rare gold player. Assist 4 : Assist four goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty to unlock 500 SP and a 84+x2 players pack.

: Assist four goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty to unlock 500 SP and a 84+x2 players pack. Score 8: Score eight goals in Rush, Champions, Rivals or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty to earn 500 SP and a 84+ x3 players pack.

Score eight goals in Rush, Champions, Rivals or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty to earn 500 SP and a 84+ x3 players pack. Win 4: Win four matches in Rivals or Champions to earn a 85+ x5 players pack.

Win four matches in Rivals or Champions to earn a 85+ x5 players pack. Win 6: Win six matches in Rush or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty to earn a 85+ x2 players pack.

Overall, there are some amazing rewards up for grabs via this objective.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 95-rated item itself possesses incredible stats that will make her a top-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system. This alone makes the objective worth completing.

