EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs and provide them with the stats to rival the legendary Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic. This is a paid EVO and requires 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer make it a worthwhile proposition.

Ad

The ongoing FUTTIES promo has started introducing Evolutions that allow fans to use 96-rated items for the first time this year in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution is the latest such example, and gamers will be able to use some exceptional defenders in this EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 96

Position: CB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular centre-backs that fit the requirements for this EVO:

Micky van de Ven: 96

Virgil van Dijk: 96

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Jan Oblak: 96

Isaak Toure: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Moise Bombito: 96

Ruben Dias: 96

Renato Veiga: 96

Pacho: 96

William Saliba: 95

Antonio Rudiger: 95

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Reactions +7 (Max 95)

Passing +7 (Max 91)

Skill moves +2 star

Balance +7 (Max 90)

Agility +7 (Max 90)

Jockey PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Block PlayStyle

Stamina +7 (Max 92)

Jumping +10 (Max 96)

Anticipate PlayStyle

Composure +7 (Max 95)

Defending +10 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star

Strength +8 (Max 96)

Aggression +8 (Max 96)

Quickstep PlayStyle

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Stopper++, Defender++, Ball playing Defender++

Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle

Aerial+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles for these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More