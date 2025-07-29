EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs and provide them with the stats to rival the legendary Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic. This is a paid EVO and requires 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer make it a worthwhile proposition.
The ongoing FUTTIES promo has started introducing Evolutions that allow fans to use 96-rated items for the first time this year in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution is the latest such example, and gamers will be able to use some exceptional defenders in this EVO.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- Position: CB
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered and popular centre-backs that fit the requirements for this EVO:
- Micky van de Ven: 96
- Virgil van Dijk: 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
- Jan Oblak: 96
- Isaak Toure: 96
- Bobby Charlton: 96
- Moise Bombito: 96
- Ruben Dias: 96
- Renato Veiga: 96
- Pacho: 96
- William Saliba: 95
- Antonio Rudiger: 95
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution
Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Valiant Vida Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Reactions +7 (Max 95)
- Passing +7 (Max 91)
- Skill moves +2 star
- Balance +7 (Max 90)
- Agility +7 (Max 90)
- Jockey PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Block PlayStyle
- Stamina +7 (Max 92)
- Jumping +10 (Max 96)
- Anticipate PlayStyle
- Composure +7 (Max 95)
- Defending +10 (Max 98)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Strength +8 (Max 96)
- Aggression +8 (Max 96)
- Quickstep PlayStyle
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Stopper++, Defender++, Ball playing Defender++
- Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle
- Aerial+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles for these upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.