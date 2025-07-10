EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serbian goalkeeper with a 93-rated item that can play as a centre-back or midfielder on the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his Shapeshifters SBC item released in FIFA 23, which was a fan-favorite and one of then best midfielders in the game.
This is the final SBC to be released as part of the Shapeshifters promo this year. This is the perfect way to conclude the event, as it embodies the theme of the promo by transforming a goalkeeper into an outfield player and also celebrating one of the most popular SBC items from previous years.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Flashback Neuer SBC, the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
Task 2: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is a must-do SBC, as his extremely tall stature and stats will make him an elite-tier defensive player under the FC IQ system. He already has the stats and PlayStyles required to be effective in the current meta, and his relatively low overall rating of 93 will also make him eligible for plenty of upcoming Evolutions.