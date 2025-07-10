  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Jul 10, 2025 22:08 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serbian goalkeeper with a 93-rated item that can play as a centre-back or midfielder on the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his Shapeshifters SBC item released in FIFA 23, which was a fan-favorite and one of then best midfielders in the game.

Ad

This is the final SBC to be released as part of the Shapeshifters promo this year. This is the perfect way to conclude the event, as it embodies the theme of the promo by transforming a goalkeeper into an outfield player and also celebrating one of the most popular SBC items from previous years.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Flashback Neuer SBC, the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Serie A

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Federico Dimarco: 84

Task 2: 88-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Ad

Solutions:

  • Amoura (TOTS): 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Flashback SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is a must-do SBC, as his extremely tall stature and stats will make him an elite-tier defensive player under the FC IQ system. He already has the stats and PlayStyles required to be effective in the current meta, and his relatively low overall rating of 93 will also make him eligible for plenty of upcoming Evolutions.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications