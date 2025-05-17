EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective: All tasks and rewards

Following the release of Serie A TOTS cards, the Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective has gone live on Ultimate Team servers. Upon completing a certain set of live objectives, gamers can get their hands on a 94-rated Serbian goalkeeper featuring excellent attributes across the board. With desirable PlayStyles+, the freshly released TOTS item is worth completing.

On that note, this article will explore all the tasks required and flash rewards gamers will receive upon completing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.

EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective is available in Ultimate Team

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been a consistent part of Torino's squad, powering it to 10 clean sheets in 35-match appearances. Thanks to his decent contribution, the Serbian goalie received his first-ever Honourable Mentions card.

Gamers must navigate to the live objectives section to complete a certain number of tasks to unlock the 94-rated item, along with the Kylie Nadaner TOTS Honourable Mentions card.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Here are five tasks that gamers must complete to obtain the final Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective reward:

Play 4 : Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP.

: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP. Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn Kylie Nadaner TOTS Honourable Mentions untradable card.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn Kylie Nadaner TOTS Honourable Mentions untradable card. Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x5 players untradable -pack.

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x5 players untradable -pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an 84+ x7 players untradable pack.

: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an 84+ x7 players untradable pack. Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty or Rush. Earn an 84+ x5 players untradable pack.

EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective card: Review

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS cards stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective reward features Pinged Pass+, Far Throw+, and Cross Claimer+ playstyle traits. Furthermore, it features four other PlayStyles+ to stop any forward's crucial shots from inside or outside the box. He'll be a great fit for any Serie A-centric Ultimate Teams in the current FC 25 patch.

