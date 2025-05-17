EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective: All tasks and rewards

Following the release of Serie A TOTS cards, the Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective has gone live on Ultimate Team servers. Upon completing a certain set of live objectives, gamers can get their hands on a 94-rated Serbian goalkeeper featuring excellent attributes across the board. With desirable PlayStyles+, the freshly released TOTS item is worth completing.
On that note, this article will explore all the tasks required and flash rewards gamers will receive upon completing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.
EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective is available in Ultimate Team
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been a consistent part of Torino's squad, powering it to 10 clean sheets in 35-match appearances. Thanks to his decent contribution, the Serbian goalie received his first-ever Honourable Mentions card.
Check out EA FC 25 review
Gamers must navigate to the live objectives section to complete a certain number of tasks to unlock the 94-rated item, along with the Kylie Nadaner TOTS Honourable Mentions card.
Here are five tasks that gamers must complete to obtain the final Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective reward:
- Play 4: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP.
- Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn Kylie Nadaner TOTS Honourable Mentions untradable card.
- Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty in Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x5 players untradable -pack.
- Win 5: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an 84+ x7 players untradable pack.
- Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty or Rush. Earn an 84+ x5 players untradable pack.
Read more — Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions
EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective card: Review
The Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective reward features Pinged Pass+, Far Throw+, and Cross Claimer+ playstyle traits. Furthermore, it features four other PlayStyles+ to stop any forward's crucial shots from inside or outside the box. He'll be a great fit for any Serie A-centric Ultimate Teams in the current FC 25 patch.
For more live objective-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.