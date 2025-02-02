EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution in Ultimate Team, offering an opportunity for players to upgrade a low-tier gold item and transform it into an amazing playmaker on the virtual pitch. It is also a free EVO, so fans need not pay coins or FC points to unlock it.

The Future Stars promo has lived up to the hype so far in Ultimate Team, featuring plenty of content to grind for throughout the event. This includes multiple exciting players in packs, some amazing SBCs, and overpowered EVOs. The EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution is the latest such inclusion.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution:

Overall : Max 75

: Max 75 Position : CAM

: CAM PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max one

These stipulations will ensure that only very low-rated players can be used in this EVO, helping gamers level up some of their favorite underrated athletes.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution

Rutter can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best options for this EVO:

Georginio Rutter: 75

75 Amad Diallo: 75

75 Omari Hutchinson : 74

: 74 Todd Cantwell : 74

: 74 Yorbe Vertessen: 74

All these players will become 90-rated with two PlayStyle+ traits, boosting their abilities in the current meta.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released World Tour Brazil EVO, which has three levels, the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution has five. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 89)

Passing +7 (Max 89)

Dribbling +5 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

Shadow Striker+

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 88)

Defending +5 (Max 70)

Physical +6 (Max 83)

PlayStyle Relentless

Half Winger+

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 89)

Defending +5 (Max 70)

Physical +7 (Max 83)

Weak Foot +2 star

PlayStyle Quickstep

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 89)

Shooting +5 (Max 88)

Dribbling +5 (Max 90)

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Classic 10++

Level 5 upgrades:

Pace +6 (Max 89)

Shooting +7 (Max 88)

Dribbling +5 (Max 90)

Skill moves +2 star

PlayStyle+ press proven

Playmaker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Champions, Rivals, or Squad Battles for these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 4 challenges:

Assist two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 5 challenges:

Play one match in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Score two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Overall, the EA FC 25 Versatile Attacking Midfielder Evolution is definitely worth completing.

