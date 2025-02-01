EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their Brazilian players and elevate their abilities on the virtual pitch with two new PlayStyle+ traits. This is a paid EVO, and fans must pay either 50,000 coins or 350 FC Points to get these amazing boosts.

Season 5 is live in Ultimate Team, with Brazil being the themed nation. Not only does it feature boosted World Tour versions of players like Roberto Firmino and Bruno Guimaraes (available via the progress ladder), but EA Sports has also released the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution to match the theme.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution:

Overall : Max 87

: Max 87 Passing : 87

: 87 Physical : Max 93

: Max 93 Country / Region : Brazil

/ : Brazil PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+: Max one

While these stipulations are somewhat restrictive, they leave room for some amazing Brazilian players to be eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution

Raphinha is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best and most overpowered options for the EVO:

Raphinha : 87

: 87 David Neres : 87

: 87 Neymar : 87

: 87 Rodrygo : 87

: 87 Matheus Cunha: 87

87 Gabriel Jesus: 86

All these players will become amazing attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Rigid Backbone EVO, which had two levels, the EA FC 25 World Tour Brazil Evolution has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 88)

Shooting +6 (Max 87)

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 88)

Passing +6 (Max 89)

Physical +5 (Max 85)

PlayStyle First Touch

Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)

Skill moves +2 star

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +1 (Max 88)

Dribbling +9 (Max 89)

PlayStyle+ Tiki Taka

PlayStyle Flair

PlayStyle+ Trickster

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Overall, the upgrades offered by this EVO make it worth the investment.

