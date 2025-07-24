EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Spain and England in the final of the UEFA WEURO tournament. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall rating boost along with an additional PlayStyle+.
The previously released Path to Glory promo introduced special items that receive boosts based on their nation's performances in the UEFA WEURO tournament. Both England and Spain had multiple inclusions in this roster. The EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs is similar, as the winning player will receive a massive upgrade in Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs
Similar to the recently released FUTTIES Aspas SBC, both the EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs require just one squad each to be completed.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the Spanish playmaker:
Requirements:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Meanwhile, these are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the English striker:
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Marta: 84
EA FC 25 Vicky Lopes vs Agnes Beever-Jones Showdown SBCs: Review
The overall expected cost for both SBCs is around 25,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for either player, as they are already 96-rated with some amazing stats and PlayStyles for their respective positions under the FC IQ system. However, the potential for the +2 overall boost and additional PlayStyle+ trait makes it an even more enticing deal.
While England are the reigning European champions and have some amazing players, Spain are the reigning World champions and have arguably the most talented squad in the tournament. This final will be closely contested and either team could emerge victorious. In such a scenario, the best option is to complete both SBCs are they are rather cheap and will guarantee you a 98-rated item.