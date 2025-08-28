EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, so it can be believed that the Swedish striker will soon receive a boosted item to celebrate his transfer to the Premier League.He has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football for the past few seasons, and his impressive performances for Sporting earned him a high-profile transfer to Arsenal in the latest transfer window. The leaked EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC will provide him with his first boosted item for the Gunners on the virtual pitch.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader.The EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe talismanic striker already possesses multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year, including a 96-rated Team of the Season version. However, with the Pre-Season promo being underway, he is the ideal candidate for a new version due to his recent transfer. The EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC could potentially provide him with the stats needed to be an elite-tier striker in the current meta.The ongoing event has already offered multiple player transfer SBCs, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Florian Wirtz receiving 98-rated SBC items for their new clubs. However, the latest Arsenal signing could possibly be even better in terms of his overall rating and stats.What will the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this item will be 99-rated and will have the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 99Shooting: 98Passing: 93Dribbling: 97Defending: 55Physicality: 99He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, Aerial+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. These are the perfect traits for a striker of his stature under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his shooting, dribbling and physical capabilities on the virtual pitch.How much will the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres FUTTIES SBC cost?All player SBCs released during the Pre-Season event have been fairly priced, with 99-rated players like Caroline Graham Hansen and Antonio Rudiger being available for neglegible costs. If EA Sports continue this trend, then the Arsenal striker could potentially cost around 500,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market.