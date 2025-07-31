EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the American midfielder with a 96-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. While he might not be a household name for most fans, this overpowered item will offer a cheap but usable item for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters on a low budget.

The FUTTIES promo has provided fans with a mix of expensive and cheap items via SBCs. While players like Franck Ribery and Jaap Stam cost over a million coins, the EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC is extremely affordable and can be unlocked by submitting fodder players that most Ultimate Team enthusiasts will have access to.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC

Similar to the previously released Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC also requires just one squad to be unlocked. The stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC are also very lenient, making him an excellent budget options for MLS fans and gamers who want to try a new midfielder.

EA FC 25

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements of the solitary squad required to complete this SBC:

Players from MLS: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will lower the overall cost even further.

EA FC 25 Wil Trapp FUTTIES SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 96-rated defensive midfielder who has well-rounded stats in all relevant areas, along with five-star skill moves and meta PlayStyles like Intercept+, Block+, Incisive Pass+ and Block+.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

These traits will boost his passing and defensive abilities under the FC IQ system, making him a very capable midfielder under the FC IQ system. These exceptional attributes, the low price of the item and the potential for future Evolutions will make this SBC worth completing.

