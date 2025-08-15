EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League winger with a 97-rated version that has the stats required to be effective in the current meta. This is only his second special item of the year, with an 85-rated Team of the Week variant being the first.

Ad

With the fifth and final week of the FUTTIES promo coming to an end, the EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC is the perfect encapsulation of the entire event. This version of Minteh has the attributes and traits required to be a top-tier winger on the virtual pitch, while also being extremely affordable and easy to obtain, similar to most player SBCs released during the course of this promo.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC

Similar to the recently released Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC requires just two squads to be unlocked. The requirements of these segments are not challenging either, making this a very appealing SBC for gamers looking for a cheap super-sub or a low-budget winger who is exceptional in the current meta.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be unlocked, which makes it even easier to obtain this 97-rated item.

Ad

EA FC 25 Yankuba Minteh FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is a good price for a 97-rated winger from the Premier League who has five-star skill moves, 99 pace, and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Quickstep+, Tiki Taka+, and Whipped Pass+.

These traits will boost his shooting, pace, and passing abilities on the virtual pitch, making him an even more effective winger under the FC IQ system than the stats suggest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More