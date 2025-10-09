EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 08:18 GMT
The Arda Guler SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Arda Guler SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team as part of the upcoming promo, based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the Turkish youngster will receive his very first boost of the game cycle soon.

The Real Madrid youngster has had a phenomenal start to the latest season, combining effortlessly with Kylian Mbappe to get himself some important goals and assists. With the Ratings Reload promo focusing on players who deserve to be higher-rated in the latest title, the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC would be the perfect addition to this event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania.

The EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC has been leaked on social media

Real Madrid are currently on the top of the LaLiga table, with their attacking lineup being the driving factor behind their success. While Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have stolen the spotlight with their goalscoring performances, the leaked EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC showcases how important the Turkish playmaker has been for the club so far.

He has now become a regular starting player for Los Blancos, and this rumored SBC could give him the boost he needs to be impressive on the virtual pitch as well.

What will the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FIFATradingRomania, the SBC item will be 86-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 87
  • Shooting: 84
  • Passing: 89
  • Dribbling: 88
  • Defending: 55
  • Physicality: 54
While his PlayStyles have not been leaked, these stats will certainly make him one of the best playmakers on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system. If these rumored stats prove to be accurate, he will be on par with the likes of Jamal Musiala, Lionel Messi and other top-tier options in Ultimate Team.

How much will the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as he does not have any previous special items in Ultimate Team. This leak also suggests that he will receive a +5 to his overall rating over his base item. However, judging by the price of recently released SBCs like Leon Goretzka and Martin Zubimendi, a cost of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
