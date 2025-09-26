EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team as the very first player SBC of the Cornertones event. The Spanish midfielder has received an 86-rated item as part of this promo, giving him a +3 overall rating boost over his base item.

Ad

The Cornerstones promo features players around whom their teams are built. These athletes play a pivotal role in their club's success, making the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC an ideal addition for this event as the Spanish midfielder has already established himself as an important fixture in the Arsenal starting lineup.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC is significantly more expensive than previously released player SBCs like Reece James. It requires a total of five squads with the following requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

Ben White: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 3: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Ad

Task 4: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Task 5: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 coins. While this item has a lot of the stats and PlayStyles required to be an amazing defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system, this is a slightly overpriced SBC. With alternatives like Tonali being under 20,000 coins, it is hard to justify the price of this item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.