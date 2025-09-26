EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team as the very first player SBC of the Cornertones event. The Spanish midfielder has received an 86-rated item as part of this promo, giving him a +3 overall rating boost over his base item.
The Cornerstones promo features players around whom their teams are built. These athletes play a pivotal role in their club's success, making the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC an ideal addition for this event as the Spanish midfielder has already established himself as an important fixture in the Arsenal starting lineup.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC
The EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC is significantly more expensive than previously released player SBCs like Reece James. It requires a total of five squads with the following requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- Ben White: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 3: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 4: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
Task 5: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 coins. While this item has a lot of the stats and PlayStyles required to be an amazing defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system, this is a slightly overpriced SBC. With alternatives like Tonali being under 20,000 coins, it is hard to justify the price of this item.
