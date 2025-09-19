EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the first promo player SBC of the game cycle, with the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC being up for grabs now in Ultimate Team. The English defender has received an 85-rated item to kickstart the Early Access stage of the game, allowing gamers to get their hands on an exceptional defender at a reasonable cost.
The Chelsea FC right-back has an underwhelming base item in the latest title. Not only is he just 81-rated, he also lacks the pace required to be effective in the current meta. However, the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC has given him the boost he needs to be usable on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC
With the Ultimate Edition of the game now being available worldwide, gamers can now grind in various game modes to upgrade their teams. The EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC offers an exciting new addition that could elevate their teams and allow them to compete at the highest level.
The SBC has three segments in total. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:
Task 1: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 3: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 46,000 coins. While this is a high price at this stage of the game cycle, it is still reasonable for such a high caliber item. Fans can also grind various objectives to obtain packs and bring down the price of the SBC by using untradeable items. The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a good right-back under the FC IQ system.
