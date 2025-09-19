  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:43 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the first promo player SBC of the game cycle, with the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC being up for grabs now in Ultimate Team. The English defender has received an 85-rated item to kickstart the Early Access stage of the game, allowing gamers to get their hands on an exceptional defender at a reasonable cost.

Ad

The Chelsea FC right-back has an underwhelming base item in the latest title. Not only is he just 81-rated, he also lacks the pace required to be effective in the current meta. However, the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC has given him the boost he needs to be usable on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC

With the Ultimate Edition of the game now being available worldwide, gamers can now grind in various game modes to upgrade their teams. The EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC offers an exciting new addition that could elevate their teams and allow them to compete at the highest level.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC has three segments in total. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:

Ad

Task 1: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

Task 2: England

  • England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Ad

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 46,000 coins. While this is a high price at this stage of the game cycle, it is still reasonable for such a high caliber item. Fans can also grind various objectives to obtain packs and bring down the price of the SBC by using untradeable items. The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a good right-back under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications