EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their low-tier centre-backs and provide them with a massive defensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 10,000 coins or 200 FC Points, but the boosts on offer could make it worthwhile for the right players.
The Ratings Reload promo is now live in Ultimate Team, providing boosts to players who fans believe deserve higher overall ratings in the latest game. The EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution is the perfect addition for such an event, as it allows gamers to create their own defensive juggernaut by upgrading a low-rated defender.
All requirements of the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 80
- Pace: Max 84
- Position: CB
- Max PlayStyles: Five
- Must not be: World Tour Silver Star Icon
Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution
These are some of the best centre-backs who meet these requirements and will benefit the most from the upgrades provided by this EVO:
- Franck Kessie: 80
- Odilon Koussounou: 80
- Wilfreid Singo: 80
- Illiya Zabarnyi: 79
- Wesley Fofana: 79
- Antonio Silva: 78
- Bassey: 78
- Lukas Klostermann: 78
- Tomas Araujo: 78
- Solet: 78
- Eduardo Quaresma: 77
- Yan Aurel Bisseck: 76
All these players will receive the boosts required to be effective defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Eighth King of Rome EVO, the EA FC 26 Backline Glow Evolution also has four levels in total. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- CB Defender+
- Defending +8 (Max 84)
- Passing +5 (Max 74)
- Acceleration +10 (Max 80)
- Sprint Speed +10 (Max 80)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Jockey PlayStyle
- Agility +5 (Max 70)
- Reactions +10 (Max 77)
- Balance +5 (Max 75)
- Aggression +10 (Max 81)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)
- Aggression +5 (Max 81)
- Jumping +15 (Max 80)
- Strength +15 (Max 81)
- Composure +15 (Max 77)
- Stamina +15 (Max 80)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Reactions +5 (Max 77)
- Balance +5 (Max 75)
- Block PlayStyle
- Agility +5 (Max 70)
- Defending +7 (Max 84)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.