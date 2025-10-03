EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers and transform them into CAMs on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires around 20,000 coins or 300 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it a worthwhile proposition.

This is the first EVO to be released as part of the Cornerstones Team 2 promo. While it is not free to complete, it provides some useful stat boosts, a new PlayStyle and a the CAM position as well. This makes the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution extremely tempting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 83

Position: ST

Max Positions: Three

Pace: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max five

Must not be: World Tour Silver Superstars

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular players who will benefit the most from the boosts offered by this paid EVO on the virtual pitch:

Matheus Cunha: 83

Leandro Trossard: 83

Oscar Trejo: 83

Sam Surridge: 83

Lauri: 83

Thomas Muller: 83

Catarina Macario: 83

Melvine Malard: 82

Morgan Gibbs White: 82

Yoane Wissa: 82

Jonathan David: 82

All these players will receive the upgrades required to be effective CAMs and strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the Complete Connection EVO, which had three levels, the EA FC 26 The Eighth King of Rome Evolution has four levels in total. These are the boosts provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

CAM position

CAM Playmaker+

Stamina +5 (Max 80)

Volleys +9 (Max 86)

Reactions +6 (Max 83)

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)

Inventive PlayStyle

Long Passing +5 (Max 84)

Vision +9 (Max 86)

Short Passing +4 (Max 85)

Strength +5 (Max 77)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star (Max three star)

ST False 9+

Positioning +6 (Max 83)

Spring Speed +7 (Max 83)

Finishing +8 (Max 86)

Acceleratino +8 (Max 83)

Level 4 upgrades:

Long Passing +4 (Max 84)

Stamina +5 (Max 80)

Reactions +6 (Max 83)

Strength +5 (Max 77)

Short Passing +5 (Max 85)

Ball control +9 (Max 85)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in modes like Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

