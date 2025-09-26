EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the very first EVO of the Cornerstones promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 15,000 coins or 250 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

The Cornerstones promo is now live in Ultimate Team, making it the very first special event of the latest game cycle. The EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution has been released as part of this promo, giving gamers the opportunity to level up their central midfielders with some impressive stat boosts, roles and PlayStyles.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 83

Position: CM

PlayStyles: Max five

Must Not be: World Tour Silver Superstar Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered players who meet these requirements and will benefit the most from the boosts on offer:

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Fermin: 83

Bozdogan: 83

Emre Can: 82

Joelinton: 82

Felix Nmecha: 82

Denis Zakaria: 82

Kenan Yildiz: 82

Leon Goretzka: 82

Konrad Laimer: 82

Khephren Thuram: 81

Conor Gallagher: 81

Lucas Bergvall: 81

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80

All these players will become top-tier central midfielders under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Cover Athlete EVO, the EA FC 26 Complete Connection Evolution also has three levels in totoal. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +1 (Max 83)

Dribbling +1 (Max 85)

Passing +1 (Max 85)

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +1 (Max 85)

First Touch PlayStyle

Shooting +2 (Max 83)

Dribbling +2 (Max 85)

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +1 (Max 85)

Box to Box+

Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Live Events or Squad Battles to obtain all possible boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Overall, this EVO is certainly worth completing.

