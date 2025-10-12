EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 12): All tasks and cheapest solutions

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 12, 2025 18:03 GMT
EA Sports has released the second version of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between three Hero items to add to their squads. This selection includes Guti, Sonia Bompastor and Jean-Pierre Papin, which is an improvement over the previous Hero player pick SBC.

The first version of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC included Heroes like Alex Scott, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and DaMarcus Beasley. While these players are effective in their own right, the new selection is much more impressive and comes at a higher cost as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC

Similar to the recently released Pulisic POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Top Form

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Endemann (TOTW): 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

Task 3+4: 84-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 5: 85-rated squad

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Schrader (TOTW): 84

EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins. All three players included in this SBC are below this price threshold in the transfer market, which might hint at the SBC being overpriced. However, all these items have the stats required to be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, and they also offer chemistry boosts to players from their leagues.

This makes the SBC worth completing for those who can bring the cost down by using untradeable players.

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

