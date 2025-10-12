EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 12): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the second version of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between three Hero items to add to their squads. This selection includes Guti, Sonia Bompastor and Jean-Pierre Papin, which is an improvement over the previous Hero player pick SBC.

The first version of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC included Heroes like Alex Scott, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and DaMarcus Beasley. While these players are effective in their own right, the new selection is much more impressive and comes at a higher cost as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Pulisic POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Top Form

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Endemann (TOTW): 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 3+4: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 5: 85-rated squad

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Schrader (TOTW): 84

EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins. All three players included in this SBC are below this price threshold in the transfer market, which might hint at the SBC being overpriced. However, all these items have the stats required to be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, and they also offer chemistry boosts to players from their leagues.

The players on offer (Image via EA Sports)

This makes the SBC worth completing for those who can bring the cost down by using untradeable players.

