EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the American winger winning the Serie A Player of the Month award for his incredible performances in September. The AC Milan superstar has led his team to the top of the league table and certainly deserves this boosted item on the virtual pitch.
This brand new SBC item is even better than his previously released Team of the Week version, but comes at a heft price as well. While he is not as expensive as POTM Mbappe, the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC will still be challenging to unlock.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released Martin Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Acerbi: 84
Task 2: Top Form
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
Task 3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 4: 86-rated squad
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 5: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even more expensive.
EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 310,000 coins. While this is certainly expensive, it is an upgrade over his 86-rated Team of the Week item, which costs around 200,000 coins in the transfer market. He has a five-star weak foot, four-star skill moves and exceptional stats that will make him amazing in multiple positions under the FC IQ system. He can also play as a CAM, striker or winger, adding to his versatility.
