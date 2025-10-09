EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the American winger winning the Serie A Player of the Month award for his incredible performances in September. The AC Milan superstar has led his team to the top of the league table and certainly deserves this boosted item on the virtual pitch.

This brand new SBC item is even better than his previously released Team of the Week version, but comes at a heft price as well. While he is not as expensive as POTM Mbappe, the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC will still be challenging to unlock.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Martin Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Acerbi: 84

Task 2: Top Form

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Schrader (TOTW): 84

Task 3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Task 4: 86-rated squad

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Schrader (TOTW): 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Task 5: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Ella Toone: 85

Giugliano: 85

Girelli: 85

Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Maanum: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even more expensive.

EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 310,000 coins. While this is certainly expensive, it is an upgrade over his 86-rated Team of the Week item, which costs around 200,000 coins in the transfer market. He has a five-star weak foot, four-star skill moves and exceptional stats that will make him amazing in multiple positions under the FC IQ system. He can also play as a CAM, striker or winger, adding to his versatility.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

