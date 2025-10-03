EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the most expensive and overpowered player SBC of the year so far, with the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC now being up for grabs. The French striker has been in sublime form this season, and his performances over the course of September have won him the LaLiga POTM award.
This item has a similar overall rating when compared to his base version, but with slightly upgraded stats in some areas. With the base version of the Real Madrid superstar already being worth over three million coins, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC comes at a hefty cost as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC
Unlike other expensive player SBCs like Zubimendi and Goretzka, which required five to six squads each, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires 24 squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Benjamin Pavard: 84
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84
Task 3: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 4: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 5+6: 86-rated squad
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 7+8: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 9+10: 87-rated squad
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84
Task 11+12+13: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Rodri: 90
- Alessia Russo: 89
- Khadija Shaw: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Endler: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Girelli: 85
- Laura Freigang: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Isco: 84
- Viggosdottir: 84
Task 14+15: 88-rated squad
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Rodri: 90
- Alessia Russo: 89
- Khadija Shaw: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Endler: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Girelli: 85
- Laura Freigang: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Isco: 84
- Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84
Task 16+17+18+19+20: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 90
- Kane: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Khadija Shaw: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Alessia Russo: 89
- Joshua Kimmich: 89
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Serhou Guirassy: 87
Task 21+22+23+24: 89-rated squad
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane (TOTW): 90
- Rodri: 90
- Alessia Russo: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Guro Reiten: 88
- Endler: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
The EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires a lot of TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is around 4.4 million coins. This is much more expensive than his tradeable base version in the transfer market, which has the same rating and almost similar stats. This SBC is only for gamers who have millions of coins in Ultimate Team already, and these fans will be much better off buying the base version instead.
Overall, despite being arguably the best striker in the game under the FC IQ system, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is overpriced and not worth completing.
