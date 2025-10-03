EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 03, 2025 16:56 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the most expensive and overpowered player SBC of the year so far, with the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC now being up for grabs. The French striker has been in sublime form this season, and his performances over the course of September have won him the LaLiga POTM award.

Ad

This item has a similar overall rating when compared to his base version, but with slightly upgraded stats in some areas. With the base version of the Real Madrid superstar already being worth over three million coins, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC comes at a hefty cost as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Unlike other expensive player SBCs like Zubimendi and Goretzka, which required five to six squads each, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires 24 squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: France

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Benjamin Pavard: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 3: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Ad
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

Task 4: 86-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

Task 5+6: 86-rated squad

  • Any TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83
Ad

Task 7+8: 87-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 9+10: 87-rated squad

  • Any TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 11+12+13: 88-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 90
  • Alessia Russo: 89
  • Khadija Shaw: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Endler: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Girelli: 85
  • Laura Freigang: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Isco: 84
  • Viggosdottir: 84
Ad

Task 14+15: 88-rated squad

  • Any TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 90
  • Alessia Russo: 89
  • Khadija Shaw: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Endler: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Girelli: 85
  • Laura Freigang: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Isco: 84
  • Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 16+17+18+19+20: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 90
  • Kane: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Khadija Shaw: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Alessia Russo: 89
  • Joshua Kimmich: 89
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Serhou Guirassy: 87

Task 21+22+23+24: 89-rated squad

  • Any TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane (TOTW): 90
  • Rodri: 90
  • Alessia Russo: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Guro Reiten: 88
  • Endler: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
Ad

The EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires a lot of TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is around 4.4 million coins. This is much more expensive than his tradeable base version in the transfer market, which has the same rating and almost similar stats. This SBC is only for gamers who have millions of coins in Ultimate Team already, and these fans will be much better off buying the base version instead.

Ad
The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, despite being arguably the best striker in the game under the FC IQ system, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is overpriced and not worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications