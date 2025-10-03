EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the most expensive and overpowered player SBC of the year so far, with the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC now being up for grabs. The French striker has been in sublime form this season, and his performances over the course of September have won him the LaLiga POTM award.

Ad

This item has a similar overall rating when compared to his base version, but with slightly upgraded stats in some areas. With the base version of the Real Madrid superstar already being worth over three million coins, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC comes at a hefty cost as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike other expensive player SBCs like Zubimendi and Goretzka, which required five to six squads each, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires 24 squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Ad

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Task 4: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Task 5+6: 86-rated squad

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Ad

Task 7+8: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Ella Toone: 85

Giugliano: 85

Girelli: 85

Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Maanum: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 9+10: 87-rated squad

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Ella Toone: 85

Giugliano: 85

Girelli: 85

Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Maanum: 84

Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 11+12+13: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Rodri: 90

Alessia Russo: 89

Khadija Shaw: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Endler: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Girelli: 85

Laura Freigang: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Isco: 84

Viggosdottir: 84

Ad

Task 14+15: 88-rated squad

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Rodri: 90

Alessia Russo: 89

Khadija Shaw: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Endler: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Girelli: 85

Laura Freigang: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Isco: 84

Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 16+17+18+19+20: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 90

Kane: 89

Alisson: 89

Khadija Shaw: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Alessia Russo: 89

Joshua Kimmich: 89

Marie Katoto: 88

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Serhou Guirassy: 87

Task 21+22+23+24: 89-rated squad

Any TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane (TOTW): 90

Rodri: 90

Alessia Russo: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Endler: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ad

The EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC requires a lot of TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is around 4.4 million coins. This is much more expensive than his tradeable base version in the transfer market, which has the same rating and almost similar stats. This SBC is only for gamers who have millions of coins in Ultimate Team already, and these fans will be much better off buying the base version instead.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, despite being arguably the best striker in the game under the FC IQ system, the EA FC 26 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is overpriced and not worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.