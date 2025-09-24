EA FC 26 TOTW 2 released, Gravenberch and Militao headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 2 squad in Ultimate Team, with Ryan Gravenberch and Eder Militao receiving boosted versions as part of a star-studded squad on the virtual pitch. These are the best performers from the world of club football from the latest matchday across the top leagues in the world, and they are now up for grabs via packs.With the full release of the game approaching soon, this Team of the Week lineup will be popular amongst fans who purchased the Standard Edition of the game instead of the Ultimate Edition. Both Militao and Gravenberch have popular and overpowered base versions in the latest title, making the EA FC 26 TOTW 2 squad even more impressive.Militao and Gravenberch spearhead the EA FC 26 TOTW 2 squad in Ultimate TeamThe first Team of the Week featured boosted versions of massive names like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Marcos Llorente. While the EA FC 26 TOTW 2 lineup does not include as many high-rated items, the likes of Militao and Gravenberch make it just as appealing due to how popular their base versions are at this stage of the game cycle.Militao has received this item after scoring an incredible long-range strike for Real Madrid against Epanyol, while Ryan Gravenberch earned a spot on this roster due to his impressive showcase against Everton in the Premier League. However, they are not the only notable inclusions in this squad.These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 2 players along with their overall ratings:Debinha: 89Eder Militao: 86Ryan Gravernberch: 86Sara Dabritz: 86Christian Pulisic: 86Joao Felix: 84Geronimo Rulli: 84David Raum: 84Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83Anton Stach: 82Denis Bouanga: 82Moreno: 81Santamaria: 81Ajorque: 81Gabri Veiga: 81Ansu Fati: 81Burgess: 80Weir: 80Goodwin: 80Burke: 80Prtajin: 80McCowatt: 80Skoglund: 80While Militao and Gravenberch will certainly be the standout inclusions due to their expensive base versions, there are multiple other meta options in this squad. Players like Debinha, Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic and Ansu Fati will all be exceptional in their respective roles under the FC IQ system. Others like Anton Stach and David Raum will also provide useful squad building options in Ultimate Team.