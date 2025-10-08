EA FC 26 TOTW 4 released, Vinicius Jr headlines the roster

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:18 GMT
TOTW 4 is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
TOTW 4 is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 squad in Ultimate Team, with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr being the highest-rated inclusion. The Brazilian winger has had an impressive start to the latest campaign and has already earned his very first boosted item of the year, which will undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.

With Real Madrid failing to secure any major titles last season, Vinicius Jr was downgraded slightly in the latest title. He received a -1 overall and is 89-rated in the game, but his inclusion in the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 squad has already boosted him back to his previous overall rating from FC 25.

Vinicius Jr spearheads the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 lineup with a 90-rated version

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, with their recent 3-1 win against Villareal being especially impressive. Vinicius Jr was the star of the show in this fixture, scoring two goals and earning a spot on the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 roster. However, he is not the only major name in this squad, as it is arguably the most overpowered Team of the Week released so far in the game cycle.

Chelsea FC's Moises Caicedo is the second highest-rated player in this list. The Ecuadorian midfielder scored an amazing long-range strike against Liverpool as the Blues defeated the reigning champions. His base item is already 87-rated and one of the most popular midfielders in Ultimate Team, so his latest version will undoubtedly be even better.

These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 players along with their overall ratings:

  • Vinicius Jr: 90
  • Moises Caicedo: 88
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 87
  • Luis Diaz: 86
  • Jordi Alba: 84
  • Kouassi: 84
  • Wilms: 83
  • Endemann: 83
  • Veerman: 82
  • Becho: 82
  • Bonny: 81
  • Carmona: 81
  • Barco: 81
  • Philippe: 80
  • Emersonn: 80
  • Cambiaghi: 80
  • Pablo Filipe: 80
  • Halkett: 80
  • Thomas Asante: 80
  • Schlager: 80
  • Fran Alvarez: 80
  • Rak-Sakyi: 80
  • Bair: 80

While the lower-tier players in this squad are not too exciting and are relatively low-rated, the headlining players are all exceptional and possess the stats required to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ System.

Vinicius Jr and Moises Caicedo will certainly be the most desirable and expensive players, while Bruno Guimaraes will prove to be an underrated option for Premier league squads. Luis Diaz has also earned his second 86-rated item of the game cycle, with his previously released Cornerstones item being similar in rating.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

