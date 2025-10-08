EA FC 26 TOTW 4 released, Vinicius Jr headlines the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 squad in Ultimate Team, with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr being the highest-rated inclusion. The Brazilian winger has had an impressive start to the latest campaign and has already earned his very first boosted item of the year, which will undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.With Real Madrid failing to secure any major titles last season, Vinicius Jr was downgraded slightly in the latest title. He received a -1 overall and is 89-rated in the game, but his inclusion in the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 squad has already boosted him back to his previous overall rating from FC 25.Vinicius Jr spearheads the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 lineup with a 90-rated versionReal Madrid are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, with their recent 3-1 win against Villareal being especially impressive. Vinicius Jr was the star of the show in this fixture, scoring two goals and earning a spot on the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 roster. However, he is not the only major name in this squad, as it is arguably the most overpowered Team of the Week released so far in the game cycle.Chelsea FC's Moises Caicedo is the second highest-rated player in this list. The Ecuadorian midfielder scored an amazing long-range strike against Liverpool as the Blues defeated the reigning champions. His base item is already 87-rated and one of the most popular midfielders in Ultimate Team, so his latest version will undoubtedly be even better.These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 4 players along with their overall ratings:Vinicius Jr: 90Moises Caicedo: 88Bruno Guimaraes: 87Luis Diaz: 86Jordi Alba: 84Kouassi: 84Wilms: 83Endemann: 83Veerman: 82Becho: 82Bonny: 81Carmona: 81Barco: 81Philippe: 80Emersonn: 80Cambiaghi: 80Pablo Filipe: 80Halkett: 80Thomas Asante: 80Schlager: 80Fran Alvarez: 80Rak-Sakyi: 80Bair: 80While the lower-tier players in this squad are not too exciting and are relatively low-rated, the headlining players are all exceptional and possess the stats required to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ System.Vinicius Jr and Moises Caicedo will certainly be the most desirable and expensive players, while Bruno Guimaraes will prove to be an underrated option for Premier league squads. Luis Diaz has also earned his second 86-rated item of the game cycle, with his previously released Cornerstones item being similar in rating.