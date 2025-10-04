EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between three Hero items for their squads. This includes Alex Scott, DaMarcus Beasley and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, providing fans with the options in various positions all across the virtual pitch.

Heroes are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in Ultimate Team. These legends of the sport have impressive stats and offer league-based chemistry boosts, making the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC especially enticing as it contains players from different leagues.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Base Hero Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC also requires multiple segments to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: 82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: Top Form

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Yannick Carrasco: 82

Igor Thiago (TOTW): 81

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 4: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 5: 84-rated squad

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

The SBC requires multiple TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Player Pick SBC: Review

The players (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is similar to the price of the three available players in the transfer market, making the SBC worth completing. All three players possess the stats required to be effective in their respective roles under the FC IQ system, and fans can choose who fits their squad best.

