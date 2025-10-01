  • home icon
EA FC 26 Max 86 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:31 GMT
The latest Upgrade SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest Upgrade SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Max 86 Base Hero Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to test their luck and try to obtain an elite-tier Hero for their rosters. These legends of the sport are extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch, and they also provide special chemistry perks that makes squad-building easier. This makes the SBC even more appealing.

Heroes are legendary players who had impressive careers and are now available in Ultimate Team. While they are not as amazing or popular as Icons, they still have exceptional stats and chemistry perks, making the EA FC 26 Max 86 Base Hero Upgrade SBC a must-do proposition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Max 86 Base Hero Upgrade SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

This is the first Hero pack SBC to be released in the latest game, and it comes at a hefty price as well. While it is not as expensive as the recently released Cornerstones Zubimendi SBC, it still requires two high-rated squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Geronimo Rulli (TOTW): 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

  • Players with a minimum overall of 87: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

EA FC 26 Max 86 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 coins. While this is a steep price at this stage of the game cycle, it is worth the gamble due to the large number of overpowered and expensive players up for grabs in this pack.

The pack is now available (Image via EA Sports)
The pack is now available (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best players available in this SBC pack:

  • Robbie Keane: 86
  • Ledley King: 86
  • Ramires: 86
  • Blaise Matuidi: 86
  • Wlodzimierz Smolarek: 86
  • Joan Capdevila: 86
  • Sidney Govou: 86
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 85
  • Seydou Doumbia: 85

All these players possess the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this SBC worth completing.

