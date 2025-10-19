EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 19): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the latest EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between Diego Forlan, Joe Cole and Bixente Lizarazu. This is the third such SBC to be released in the game cycle so far, and this selection is by far the most expensive and enticing when it comes to the players on offer.
The previous two picks offered base Hero versions of Alex Scott, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, DaMarcus Beasley, Sonia Bompastor, Guti and Papin. While these players were impressive in their own ways, the latest EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC has some elite-tier options that can upgrade almost any squad in Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC
Similar to the recently released Base Hero Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 2: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Acerbi: 84
Task 3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 4: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 19): Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for such an SBC, as the three players on offer in this pick all have similar values in the transfer market. They all possess the stats required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, and were even more expensive before this SBC was released.
