EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 19): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the latest EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between Diego Forlan, Joe Cole and Bixente Lizarazu. This is the third such SBC to be released in the game cycle so far, and this selection is by far the most expensive and enticing when it comes to the players on offer.

Ad

The previous two picks offered base Hero versions of Alex Scott, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, DaMarcus Beasley, Sonia Bompastor, Guti and Papin. While these players were impressive in their own ways, the latest EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC has some elite-tier options that can upgrade almost any squad in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Base Hero Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Acerbi: 84

Task 3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

Ad

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Ella Toone: 85

Giugliano: 85

Girelli: 85

Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Maanum: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

EA FC 26 Base Hero Matchday Pick SBC (October 19): Review

The available players (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for such an SBC, as the three players on offer in this pick all have similar values in the transfer market. They all possess the stats required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, and were even more expensive before this SBC was released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.