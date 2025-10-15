EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to test their luck and try to obtain some amazing Hero items for their squads. This is an improvement over the previous Hero Upgrade pack, as it contains 87-rated items as well. This improved player pool includes some incredibly overpowered players, making it a tempting proposition.
The Max 86 Hero Upgrade contained some expensive items like Matuidi, Ramires and Robbie Keane. However, the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC is even more exciting as it also includes other top-tier legends like Jaap Stam, Jan Cordoba, Claudio Marchisio, Yaya Toure and Marek Hamsik.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC
Similar to the recently released Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC, the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
Task 2: 86-rated squad
- Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Bia Zaneratto (TOTW): 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
The SBC requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than anticipated.
EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 105,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for such an SBC, as it offers a pack that could potentially yield players who are worth far more in the transfer market. These are some of the best players that fans can obtain from this pack:
- Jaap Stam: 87
- Marek Hamsik: 87
- Yaya Toure: 87
- Harry Kewell: 87
- Claudio Marchisio: 87
- Brolin: 87
- Smolarek: 86
- Robbie Keane: 86
- Blaise Matuidi: 86
- Ramires: 86
- Doumbia: 85
- Saeed Al Owairan: 85
All these players are expensive to obtain via the transfer market and are excellent in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth the gamble.
