EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between boosted versions of Pape Gueye or Nayef Aguerd. Both these players have received 85-rated items as part of the ongoing promo, which is a testament to how impressive they have been so far this season.

The Ratings Reload promo is driven by community feedback, allowing gamers to vote for the players who deserve higher overall ratings in the latest title. The promo squad available in packs contains the likes of Julian Alvarez, Heung Min Son and Michael Olise, with the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC now adding two more players to the selection.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

This is the second such pick to be released in the game during this event, with the first pick offering a choice between Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC: Review

The selection (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for either of the two players on offer, as they both possess the stats and attributes required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. While Aguerd has some amazing stats for a centre-back on the virtual pitch, Gueye has the attributes and PlayStyles required to be an effective midfielder as well. The choice depends on what you are looking to add to your squad.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

