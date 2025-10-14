EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between boosted versions of Pape Gueye or Nayef Aguerd. Both these players have received 85-rated items as part of the ongoing promo, which is a testament to how impressive they have been so far this season.
The Ratings Reload promo is driven by community feedback, allowing gamers to vote for the players who deserve higher overall ratings in the latest title. The promo squad available in packs contains the likes of Julian Alvarez, Heung Min Son and Michael Olise, with the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC now adding two more players to the selection.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC
This is the second such pick to be released in the game during this event, with the first pick offering a choice between Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 2 SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for either of the two players on offer, as they both possess the stats and attributes required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. While Aguerd has some amazing stats for a centre-back on the virtual pitch, Gueye has the attributes and PlayStyles required to be an effective midfielder as well. The choice depends on what you are looking to add to your squad.
