EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the option to choose between boosted versions of Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko. Both these players are 85-rated and play on the right wing, and fans can get their hands on one of these players by completing this SBC.

Ad

The Ratings Reload promo focuses on players who fans believe should be higher-rated in the latest game. This makes Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko ideal candidates to receive SBC versions, as they have had impressive starts to the latest season. These items are available in the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC, with a special version of Patrik Schick also being up for grabs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC

Similar to the recently released Arda Guler SBC, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC also requires multiple segments. One of these squads also contains a 86-rated version of Czech striker Patrik Schick.

Ad

Trending

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Konrad Laimer: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: Top Form

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Becho (TOTW): 82

Ad

Task 4: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 3 contains the Ratings Reload version of Patrik Schik. Fans can get their hands on this card by submitting an 83-rated squad with a TOTW item.

EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC: Review

The options (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 coins. Both players available in this player pick are worth unlocking at this price point, as they possess the stats and traits required to be effective wingers under the FC IQ system. With Patrik Schick also being up for grabs, fans can get their hands on two promo items by completing this SBC, making it a worthwhile proposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.