EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the option to choose between boosted versions of Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko. Both these players are 85-rated and play on the right wing, and fans can get their hands on one of these players by completing this SBC.
The Ratings Reload promo focuses on players who fans believe should be higher-rated in the latest game. This makes Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko ideal candidates to receive SBC versions, as they have had impressive starts to the latest season. These items are available in the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC, with a special version of Patrik Schick also being up for grabs.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC
Similar to the recently released Arda Guler SBC, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC also requires multiple segments. One of these squads also contains a 86-rated version of Czech striker Patrik Schick.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Konrad Laimer: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: Top Form
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Becho (TOTW): 82
Task 4: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 3 contains the Ratings Reload version of Patrik Schik. Fans can get their hands on this card by submitting an 83-rated squad with a TOTW item.
EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 1 SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 coins. Both players available in this player pick are worth unlocking at this price point, as they possess the stats and traits required to be effective wingers under the FC IQ system. With Patrik Schick also being up for grabs, fans can get their hands on two promo items by completing this SBC, making it a worthwhile proposition.
