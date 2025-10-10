EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Turkish youngster with an 86-rated item as part of the latest promo. He has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, and fans believe that he deserves a higher overall rating in the latest game.
The Real Madrid playmaker has a base overall rating of 81 in the latest title. With the Ratings Reload promo giving boosts to players who fans believe should be higher-rated on the virtual pitch, the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC is the perfect SBC to be released on the opening day of the event.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC
Similar to the recently released Harry Kane POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. However, the requirements are much more lenient and the SBC will be cheaper to unlock. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 2: LaLiga
- Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will not raise the price by much.
EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for an 86-rated CAM from Real Madrid who possesses four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, exceptional stats and useful PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Finesse Shot, Inventive and Technical. He can also play on the right-wing, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.
