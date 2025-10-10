EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Turkish youngster with an 86-rated item as part of the latest promo. He has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, and fans believe that he deserves a higher overall rating in the latest game.

The Real Madrid playmaker has a base overall rating of 81 in the latest title. With the Ratings Reload promo giving boosts to players who fans believe should be higher-rated on the virtual pitch, the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC is the perfect SBC to be released on the opening day of the event.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Harry Kane POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. However, the requirements are much more lenient and the SBC will be cheaper to unlock. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: LaLiga

Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Schrader (TOTW): 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 3: Top Form

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will not raise the price by much.

EA FC 26 Arda Guler Ratings Reload SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for an 86-rated CAM from Real Madrid who possesses four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, exceptional stats and useful PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Finesse Shot, Inventive and Technical. He can also play on the right-wing, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

