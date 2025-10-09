EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the English striker winning the Bundesliga Player of the Month award due to his stunning performances in September. He has had a flying start to the latest season and is currently in the lead for the European Golden Boot trophy, helping Bayern Munich establish their dominance in the league as well.

Ad

The former Premier League forward has been superb for Bayern Munich since his arrival from Spurs, and the ongoing season has the potential to be the best campaign of his career. He has already scored 11 goals in the league alone, earning the Player of the Month award and receiving the boosted EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Christian Pulisic POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC also requires multiple squads. However, he is cheaper than the Serie A superstar despite being higher-rated. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Julian Brandt: 83

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Endler: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Gabriel: 88

Ella Toone: 85

Giugliano: 85

Girelli: 85

Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Maanum: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Ad

EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is slightly overpriced for this item, as his Team of the Week item is similar in terms of the overall rating and is much cheaper. While he has received a small boost to his pace, 72 pace is still not ideal for a striker in the current meta under the FC IQ system. However, he will still be an effective striker on the virtual pitch for those who choose to complete this SBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.