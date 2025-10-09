EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the English striker winning the Bundesliga Player of the Month award due to his stunning performances in September. He has had a flying start to the latest season and is currently in the lead for the European Golden Boot trophy, helping Bayern Munich establish their dominance in the league as well.
The former Premier League forward has been superb for Bayern Munich since his arrival from Spurs, and the ongoing season has the potential to be the best campaign of his career. He has already scored 11 goals in the league alone, earning the Player of the Month award and receiving the boosted EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released Christian Pulisic POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC also requires multiple squads. However, he is cheaper than the Serie A superstar despite being higher-rated. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Julian Brandt: 83
Task 3: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is slightly overpriced for this item, as his Team of the Week item is similar in terms of the overall rating and is much cheaper. While he has received a small boost to his pace, 72 pace is still not ideal for a striker in the current meta under the FC IQ system. However, he will still be an effective striker on the virtual pitch for those who choose to complete this SBC.
