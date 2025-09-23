EA FC 26: Best under 15K Ultimate Team squad

With the EA FC 26 game cycle being in its early stages, most fans don't have the coins required to build extremely meta squads in Ultimate Team. This has led to an increase in the demand for cheap but overpowered players who are excellent in the current meta. This article will focus on building a usable and competent squad with an extremely limited budget of 15,000 coins.

Ad

The Early Access week of EA FC 26 is underway for those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. The full release will arrive on September 26, with even more new fans joining in on the fun. Without the free FC Points included with the Ultimate Edition, these players will have a very limited budget to build their very first squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the write's opinions. Player prices in the transfer market can change over time.

Ad

Trending

This is the best squad for under 15,000 coins in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The gameplay in EA FC 26 is extremely responsive, fluid and conducive for a wide variety of playing styles. Fans can choose to play with quick tiki-taka passing, counter their opponent with pace, or cross the ball to tall strikers. This article features a squad that will be useful for all of these preferences while still being extremely affordable.

Ad

It includes low-tier meta players in every position on the virtual pitch. While these players are extremely cheap to obtain via the transfer market, they still have useful stats, attributes and PlayStyles that makes them competent in their respective roles under the FC IQ system.

The squad (Image via EA Sports)

The squad will be set up in a 4411 formation, which has one of the most balanced and versatile setups in EA FC 26. With a physically dominant striker, creative midfielders and pace on the wings, this formation is perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. These are the players used in this squad along with their current prices in the transfer market:

Ad

ST: Benjamin Sesko (950 coins)

CAM: Xavi Simons (5,400 coins)

LM: Leandro Trossard (850 coins)

RM: Adama Traore (900 coins)

LCM: Martin Zubimendi (850 coins)

RCM: Enzo Fernandez (1,400 coins)

LB: Ait-Nouri (850 coins)

RB: Matheus Nunes (800 coins)

LCB: Nathan Ake (1,100 coins)

RCB: Jurrien Timber (650 coins)

GK: Matz Sels (1,200 coins)

The overall expected cost of this starting eleven is around 15,000 coins, with no obvious weak sports in the squad. Every player will be capable of carrying out their duties effectively in the current meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.