EA FC 26: Best under 50K Ultimate Team squad

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:06 GMT
With the Early Access week of EA FC 26 now being underway for gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, fans are eager to get their Ultimate Team journey started. However, coins are hard to come by at this stage of the game, and gamers are always looking for cheap and overpowered players to build their starter teams on the virtual pitch.

This article will focus on mid-tier meta players who can be used to build a squad within a budget of 50,000 coins. This allows fans to spend an average of over 4,000 coins per position, which is enough to get started in EA FC 26. Despite being cheap and affordable, these players are all competent in their respective positions under the FC IQ system and are excellent options for a starter roster.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Player prices in the transfer market may change over time.

This is the best squad for under 50,000 coins in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

EA FC 26 is a refreshing installment in the series, as it offers fluid and responsive gameplay that accommodates all styles and preferences. Fans can opt for small and agile strikers for tiki-taka attacking, or tall and strong attackers for crossing plays. This article features a squad that will be capable of adapting to any style while still being overpowered due to the individual brilliance of the players.

The team (Image via EA Sports)
The team (Image via EA Sports)

This team will be built in the 4411 formation, which has one of the most balanced and versatile setups in the game so far. It includes fast wingers, a strong attacker, creative midfielders and an effective backline. These are all the players along with their current prices in the transfer market:

  • ST: Marcus Thuram (16,000 coins)
  • CAM: Xavi Simons (5,500 coins)
  • LM: Mattia Zaccagni (2,000 coins)
  • RM: Pedro Neto (4,000 coins)
  • LCM: Adrien Rabiot (900 coins)
  • RCM: Hakan Calhanoglu (5,200 coins)
  • LB: Ait-Nouri (800 coins)
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries (4,500 coins)
  • LCB: Josko Gvardiol (8,200 coins)
  • RCB: Jurrien Timber (900 coins)
  • GK: Guglielmo Vicario (2,900 coins)

The overall expected cost of this squad comes just under 50,000 coins. Using a Portuguese manager will put this team on full chemistry.

The most important positions in this formation are the striker, CAM and centre-backs. With Inter's Marcus Thuram dominating defenders with his pace and physicality, Xavi Simons creating plays using his excellent dribbling and passing, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol shutting down the opponent's attacks, this is an extremely well balanced squad in EA FC 26.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda.

