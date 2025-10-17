EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and provide them with a well-rounded boost. This is a paid EVO and requires either 25,000 coins or 400 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer could make this worthwhile for the right players.

This is the first EVO to be released during Ratings Reload Team 2. This promo focuses on providing boosts to players that fans believe deserve higher overall ratings. This makes the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution an ideal addition to this event, as it transforms low-tier strikers into effective attackers on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 80

Position: ST

PlayStyles: Max four

Pace: Max 88

Must not be: World Tour Silver Star Icons

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered strikers who will benefit the most from the upgrades provided by this latest Evolution:

Marcus Rashford: 80

Can Uzun: 80

Gabriel Jesus: 80

Thomas Asante: 80

Nicolas Jackson: 80

Gift Monday: 80

Joao Felix: 79

Joao Pedro: 79

Becho: 79

Maximilian Beier: 79

Darwin Nunez: 79

Endrick: 77

Geronimo Rutter: 77

Rasmus Hojlund: 76

All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sideline Rise EVO, the EA FC 26 Born to Shine Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

Pace +10 (Max 85)

Finishing +20 (Max 85)

Passing +5 (Max 77)

Stamina +20 (Max 82)

Level 2 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star (Max four star)

Balance +10 (Max 81)

Agility +15 (Max 82)

Shot Power +20 (Max 85)

Reactions +10 (Max 82)

Positioning +20 (Max 84)

Level 3 upgrades:

Strength +5 (Max 80)

Jumping +10 (Max 78)

Long Shots +20 (Max 82)

Penalties +20 (Max 82)

Aggression +10 (Max 78)

Volleys +20 (Max 80)

Level 4 upgrades:

Advanced Forward+

Strength +5 (Max 80)

Ball control +15 (Max 84)

Dribbling +10 (Max 85)

Composure +15 (Max 85)

First Touch PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Rush/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Rush/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Rush/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Rush/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

