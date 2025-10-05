EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade low-tier wingers on the virtual pitch and transform them into useful players. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it an even more popular choice amongst gamers.

Ad

This is the second EVO to be released that can be applied only to silver and bronze players, with Striker's Rise being the first. With the Cornerstones promo providing fans with plenty of overpowered and high-rated items to add to their squads, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution is a welcome change as it allows them to focus on low-rated players as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 74

Position: RM

Must not be: CB

PlayStyles: Max four

Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered silver items that can be used for the boosts offered by this EVO:

Vagnoman: 74

Tajon Buchanan: 74

Largie Ramzani: 74

Yunus Musah: 74

Milan van Ewijk: 74

Gabriel Silva: 74

Gnonto: 74

Chiedozie Ogbene: 74

Silas: 74

Krepin Diatta: 74

Oscar Bobb: 72

Julien Duranville: 72

Ernest Poku: 70

Sirlord Conteh: 69

Ad

All these players will become useful wingers under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO. Most of them stand out due to their exceptional pace and dribbling skills, making them the best candidates.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Eighth King of Rome EVO, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Rapid PlayStyle

Defending +6 (Max 60)

Passing +5 (Max 78)

Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)

Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)

Winger+

Jumping +10 (Max 80)

Balance +15 (Max 70)

Agility +15 (Max 72)

Reactions +10 (Max 80)

Level 3 upgrades:

Shooting +6 (Max 80)

Ball control +10 (Max 80)

Aggression +10 (Max 72)

Composure +15 (Max 77)

Strength +10 (Max 72)

Dribbling +10 (Max 77)

Level 4 upgrades:

First Touch PlayStyle

Passing +5 (Max 78)

Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)

Stamina +20 (Max 75)

Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.