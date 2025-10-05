  • home icon
  EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 19:30 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade low-tier wingers on the virtual pitch and transform them into useful players. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it an even more popular choice amongst gamers.

This is the second EVO to be released that can be applied only to silver and bronze players, with Striker's Rise being the first. With the Cornerstones promo providing fans with plenty of overpowered and high-rated items to add to their squads, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution is a welcome change as it allows them to focus on low-rated players as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 74
  • Position: RM
  • Must not be: CB
  • PlayStyles: Max four
  • Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered silver items that can be used for the boosts offered by this EVO:

  • Vagnoman: 74
  • Tajon Buchanan: 74
  • Largie Ramzani: 74
  • Yunus Musah: 74
  • Milan van Ewijk: 74
  • Gabriel Silva: 74
  • Gnonto: 74
  • Chiedozie Ogbene: 74
  • Silas: 74
  • Krepin Diatta: 74
  • Oscar Bobb: 72
  • Julien Duranville: 72
  • Ernest Poku: 70
  • Sirlord Conteh: 69
All these players will become useful wingers under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO. Most of them stand out due to their exceptional pace and dribbling skills, making them the best candidates.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Eighth King of Rome EVO, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Rapid PlayStyle
  • Defending +6 (Max 60)
  • Passing +5 (Max 78)
  • Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)
  • Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)
  • Winger+
  • Jumping +10 (Max 80)
  • Balance +15 (Max 70)
  • Agility +15 (Max 72)
  • Reactions +10 (Max 80)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Shooting +6 (Max 80)
  • Ball control +10 (Max 80)
  • Aggression +10 (Max 72)
  • Composure +15 (Max 77)
  • Strength +10 (Max 72)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 77)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • First Touch PlayStyle
  • Passing +5 (Max 78)
  • Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)
  • Stamina +20 (Max 75)
  • Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

