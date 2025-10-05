EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade low-tier wingers on the virtual pitch and transform them into useful players. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it an even more popular choice amongst gamers.
This is the second EVO to be released that can be applied only to silver and bronze players, with Striker's Rise being the first. With the Cornerstones promo providing fans with plenty of overpowered and high-rated items to add to their squads, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution is a welcome change as it allows them to focus on low-rated players as well.
All requirements of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 74
- Position: RM
- Must not be: CB
- PlayStyles: Max four
- Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon
Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered silver items that can be used for the boosts offered by this EVO:
- Vagnoman: 74
- Tajon Buchanan: 74
- Largie Ramzani: 74
- Yunus Musah: 74
- Milan van Ewijk: 74
- Gabriel Silva: 74
- Gnonto: 74
- Chiedozie Ogbene: 74
- Silas: 74
- Krepin Diatta: 74
- Oscar Bobb: 72
- Julien Duranville: 72
- Ernest Poku: 70
- Sirlord Conteh: 69
All these players will become useful wingers under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO. Most of them stand out due to their exceptional pace and dribbling skills, making them the best candidates.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Eighth King of Rome EVO, the EA FC 26 Sideline Rise Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Defending +6 (Max 60)
- Passing +5 (Max 78)
- Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)
- Acceleration +10 (Max 85)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)
- Winger+
- Jumping +10 (Max 80)
- Balance +15 (Max 70)
- Agility +15 (Max 72)
- Reactions +10 (Max 80)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Shooting +6 (Max 80)
- Ball control +10 (Max 80)
- Aggression +10 (Max 72)
- Composure +15 (Max 77)
- Strength +10 (Max 72)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 77)
Level 4 upgrades:
- First Touch PlayStyle
- Passing +5 (Max 78)
- Sprint Speed +10 (Max 85)
- Stamina +20 (Max 75)
- Acceleration +10 (Max 85)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.
