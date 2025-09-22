EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:26 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the latest Training Camp EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their silver strikers and make them usable on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst fans looking to upgrade their rosters on a low budget.

Training Camp EVOs differ from regular Evolutions as they can not be unlocked via the console and can only be accessed through the Web App. They also do not require any in-game tasks to be completed, as they have specific time limits after which your player gets automatically upgraded. The EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution:

  • Position: ST
  • Overall rating: Max 74
  • Pace: Max 88
  • PlayStyles: Max four
  • Must Not Be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

These stipulations will allow plenty of silver-tier strikers to be used in this EVO, and it will be especially useful for gamers who want to upgrade a lower-rated player from their favorite club.

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

These are some of the best options who meet the aforementioned requirements and will benefit the most from the boosts on offer via this Training Camp Evolution:

  • Milene Cabral: 74
  • Gift Orban: 74
  • Gaetano Oristanio: 74
  • Boadu: 74
  • Cornet: 74
  • Schertenleib: 74
  • Brugui: 74
  • Eddie Nketiah: 74
  • Jesse Lingard: 74
  • Njinmah: 73

All these players will become useful strikers under the FC IQ system after receiving the various upgrades provided by this EVO. However, some of these players have risen a lot in price and will be hard to obtain, with some even being extinct on the transfer market.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
Unlike the previously released Cover Athlete EVO, which had a total of three levels, this Training Camp EVO has a total of four individual levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • Shooting +7 (Max 80)
  • Passing +5 (Max 78)
  • Sprint Speed +10 (Max 84)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 80)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)
  • Gamechanger PlayStyle
  • Acceleration +5 (Max 85)
  • Jumping +5 (Max 80)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 82)
  • Strength +5 (Max 74)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +1 star (Max three-star)
  • ST False 9+
  • Power Shot PlayStyle
  • Jumping +5 (Max 80)
  • Strength +5 (Max 74)
  • Aggression +10 (Max 70)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • ST Poacher++
  • Passing +5 (Max 78)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 82)
  • Sprint Speed +5 (Max 84)
  • Shooting +8 (Max 80)
  • Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

Unlike regular Evolutions, Training Camp EVOs don't require fans to complete challenges in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events. Instead, each level of this EVO has a one day timer, making it a total duration of four days for players to receive the complete upgrade.

