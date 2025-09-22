EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Training Camp EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their silver strikers and make them usable on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst fans looking to upgrade their rosters on a low budget.

Ad

Training Camp EVOs differ from regular Evolutions as they can not be unlocked via the console and can only be accessed through the Web App. They also do not require any in-game tasks to be completed, as they have specific time limits after which your player gets automatically upgraded. The EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Position: ST

Overall rating: Max 74

Pace: Max 88

PlayStyles: Max four

Must Not Be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

These stipulations will allow plenty of silver-tier strikers to be used in this EVO, and it will be especially useful for gamers who want to upgrade a lower-rated player from their favorite club.

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

These are some of the best options who meet the aforementioned requirements and will benefit the most from the boosts on offer via this Training Camp Evolution:

Ad

Milene Cabral: 74

Gift Orban: 74

Gaetano Oristanio: 74

Boadu: 74

Cornet: 74

Schertenleib: 74

Brugui: 74

Eddie Nketiah: 74

Jesse Lingard: 74

Njinmah: 73

All these players will become useful strikers under the FC IQ system after receiving the various upgrades provided by this EVO. However, some of these players have risen a lot in price and will be hard to obtain, with some even being extinct on the transfer market.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Striker's Rise Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released Cover Athlete EVO, which had a total of three levels, this Training Camp EVO has a total of four individual levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Relentless PlayStyle

Shooting +7 (Max 80)

Passing +5 (Max 78)

Sprint Speed +10 (Max 84)

Dribbling +10 (Max 80)

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)

Gamechanger PlayStyle

Acceleration +5 (Max 85)

Jumping +5 (Max 80)

Stamina +10 (Max 82)

Strength +5 (Max 74)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star (Max three-star)

ST False 9+

Power Shot PlayStyle

Jumping +5 (Max 80)

Strength +5 (Max 74)

Aggression +10 (Max 70)

Level 4 upgrades:

ST Poacher++

Passing +5 (Max 78)

Stamina +10 (Max 82)

Sprint Speed +5 (Max 84)

Shooting +8 (Max 80)

Acceleration +10 (Max 85)

Unlike regular Evolutions, Training Camp EVOs don't require fans to complete challenges in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events. Instead, each level of this EVO has a one day timer, making it a total duration of four days for players to receive the complete upgrade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.