How to get started on the EA FC 26 Web App?

The Web App is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The EA FC 26 Web App is now live, allowing gamers to kickstart their journey in the world of Ultimate Team for the latest game cycle. This is one of the most useful tools at your disposal, allowing you to complete SBCs, manage your club and squads, as well as keeping track of Evolutions and opening packs. With the game yet to be released worldwide, fans can get their club started on this app.

The Ultimate Edition of the game will be released on September 19, with the full release arriving on September 26. This article will include tips for gamers who have early access, as well as those who will wait for the full release and only have access to the EA FC 26 Web App for now.

The EA FC 26 Web App is now available

Getting started on the EA FC 26 Web App can be tricky, as there are not a lot of ways to make coins without having access to the full game. You will also need an existing club from previous titles to start your journey via the app. Once you log in, you will be able to choose a starter league.

This starter league will determine which players you receive in the very beginning. These players are low-rated and not usable on the virtual pitch, but will prove to be handy going forward.

1) Open your Welcome Back packs

Returning users will be provided with some small packs to kickstart the process in EA FC 26 Web App. Some of these will be tradeable, while some are untradeable. You can either discard the useless players from these packs to get some coins, or save them for SBCs.

Welcome Back packs (Image via EA Sports)
Welcome Back packs (Image via EA Sports)

In the rare occasion that you do not receive any packs, or if you don't want to use these players in SBCs, you can use the low-rated players from your starter league squad in SBCs. You should also open the Preview Pack, with a new one being available every day. This could yield a useful player, which you can then obtain if you can gather the 7,500 coins required to buy this pack.

2) Start doing SBCs

Intro to SBCs set (Image via EA Sports)
Intro to SBCs set (Image via EA Sports)

Squad Building Challenges, popularly referred to as SBCs, are the most important tool at your disposal throughout the course of the game cycle in Ultimate Team. Fans will need to complete the Intro To SBCs set to unlock the other SBCs in the EA FC 26 Web App. This set can be easily completed by using bronze and silver tier players.

Other SBCs will be unlocked (Image via EA Sports)
Other SBCs will be unlocked (Image via EA Sports)

Once this set is completed, you can move onto other Intro SBCs, such as Intro to Upgrade SBCs and Intro to player SBCs. The latter is cheap and affordable, while offering some useful packs and an 83-rated German Squad Foundations midfielder in return.

3) Build a Squad

Use available golds to make a squad (Image via EA Sports)
Use available golds to make a squad (Image via EA Sports)

While the packs available via the EA FC 26 Web App are not too lucrative, they will still provide some useful gold items to build your very first squad in the game. You can then take this squad into various game modes like Moments or Squad Battles to complete objectives if you have Early Access. These objectives can be claimed via the Web App as well, and they will help in further strengthening your roster.

