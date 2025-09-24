EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with a 84-rated item as part of the Early Access week. The youngster moved from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund for the latest season and has already established himself as a key part of their roster, and he has now received his very first boosted item of the year.

Gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game have received plenty of player SBCs to try and unlock for their squads during the Early Access week of the game, and the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC offers the latest such addition. Not only does he have some impressive stats, he is also affordable and easy to obtain.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Reece James World Tour SBC, the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Haavi: 82

Chris Wood: 82

Rafa: 82

Galton: 82

Isi: 81

Akturkoglu: 80

Varela: 79

Emil Forsberg: 79

Kaku: 79

Ramy Bensebaini: 79

Burgess: 78

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

EA FC 25 Carney Chukwuemeka Squad Foundations SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 coins, which is a decent price for an 84-rated midfielder who can play as both a central attacking midfielder and a central midfielder. He has the stats and roles required to flourish in either position, as well as the Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Technical and First Touch PlayStyles.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

All these attributes will combine to make him an excellent playmaker under the FC IQ system, which makes the SBC worth completing.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

