EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with a 84-rated item as part of the Early Access week. The youngster moved from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund for the latest season and has already established himself as a key part of their roster, and he has now received his very first boosted item of the year.
Gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game have received plenty of player SBCs to try and unlock for their squads during the Early Access week of the game, and the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC offers the latest such addition. Not only does he have some impressive stats, he is also affordable and easy to obtain.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC
Similar to the recently released Reece James World Tour SBC, the EA FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment:
Task 1: Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Chris Wood: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Isi: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Ramy Bensebaini: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
EA FC 25 Carney Chukwuemeka Squad Foundations SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 coins, which is a decent price for an 84-rated midfielder who can play as both a central attacking midfielder and a central midfielder. He has the stats and roles required to flourish in either position, as well as the Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Technical and First Touch PlayStyles.
All these attributes will combine to make him an excellent playmaker under the FC IQ system, which makes the SBC worth completing.
