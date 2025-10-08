EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, suggesting that the American winger has won the Serie A Player of the Month award for his performances during September. He was nominated in the fan-vote along with some other top performers, making this victory even more impressive.The AC Milan superstar has found his feet in Italian club football and has been in fine form for the Serie A giants. He has a base overall rating of 84 in the latest title, and even has an 86-rated Team of the Week version in Ultimate Team. With the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC being rumored to arrive soon, fans will be eager to get their hands on this amazing item for their squads.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe Serie A title race is already beginning to heat up, with reigning champions Napoli and AC Milan battling at the top of the league table. Napoli's new signing Kevin De Bruyne was also nominated for the Serie A Player of the Month award, but the leaked EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC suggests that the AC Milan star has won the vote.This SBC is especially exciting for fans using Serie A squads in Ultimate Team, as the league does not have a lot of meta right-wingers. What will the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the POTM SBC item will be 86-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 91Shooting: 84Passing: 82Dribbling: 89Defending: 49Physicality: 68He already has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, and these stats will further enhance him to a new level. He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ PlayStyle, which will boost his pace and make him even more effective as a winger under the FC IQ system. The leak also suggests that he will be released as a striker, making him even more versatile.How much will the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC cost?His 86-rated TOTW item is similar and costs around 190,000 coins in the transfer market. If the leaked stats prove to be accurate, then a price of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable due to the added PlayStyle+ trait.