  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:03 GMT
POTM Pulisic has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
POTM Pulisic has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, suggesting that the American winger has won the Serie A Player of the Month award for his performances during September. He was nominated in the fan-vote along with some other top performers, making this victory even more impressive.

Ad

The AC Milan superstar has found his feet in Italian club football and has been in fine form for the Serie A giants. He has a base overall rating of 84 in the latest title, and even has an 86-rated Team of the Week version in Ultimate Team. With the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC being rumored to arrive soon, fans will be eager to get their hands on this amazing item for their squads.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC has been leaked on social media

The Serie A title race is already beginning to heat up, with reigning champions Napoli and AC Milan battling at the top of the league table. Napoli's new signing Kevin De Bruyne was also nominated for the Serie A Player of the Month award, but the leaked EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC suggests that the AC Milan star has won the vote.

Ad
Ad

This SBC is especially exciting for fans using Serie A squads in Ultimate Team, as the league does not have a lot of meta right-wingers.

What will the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the POTM SBC item will be 86-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 91
  • Shooting: 84
  • Passing: 82
  • Dribbling: 89
  • Defending: 49
  • Physicality: 68

He already has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, and these stats will further enhance him to a new level. He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ PlayStyle, which will boost his pace and make him even more effective as a winger under the FC IQ system. The leak also suggests that he will be released as a striker, making him even more versatile.

Ad

How much will the EA FC 26 Christian Pulisic POTM SBC cost?

His 86-rated TOTW item is similar and costs around 190,000 coins in the transfer market. If the leaked stats prove to be accurate, then a price of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable due to the added PlayStyle+ trait.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications