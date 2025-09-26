EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on an 84-rated version of Spanish defender Arnau Martinez. This is the first promo of the game cycle, and the event is off to a great start due to the inclusion of exciting content like this objective set.

Ad

The Cornerstones promo features players who have established themselves as influential mainstays in the starting lineups for their respective teams, making Arnau Martinez an excellent candidate for a boosted version. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective offers this item as the final reward, with multiple other smaller rewards being up for grabs as well.

The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective is now live in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has replaced Live FUT Friendlies with Live Events in the latest title, with new Tournaments, Gauntlets and other such modes being released on a regular basis. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective has to be completed in the Cornerstones Regular Event, giving fans the opportunity to experiment with different squads and players while working towards some exciting rewards.

Ad

Trending

Similar to the previously released Jessica Naz World Tour objective, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective also has multiple segments that offer rewards on completion. There are a total of six challenges, and gamers have to complete any four of these tasks to obtain the final reward.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of each segment:

Ad

Premier League : Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack.

: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack. LaLiga: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a Three Common gold player pack.

Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a Three Common gold player pack. Serie A: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular event while having minimum two Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75-83 rated rare gold player pack.

Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular event while having minimum two Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75-83 rated rare gold player pack. Score 4: Score four goals in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two Bundesliga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack.

Score four goals in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two Bundesliga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack. Win 4 : Win four matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players and two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

: Win four matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players and two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. Win 4: Win four matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Bundesliga players and two Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

Ad

By completing any four of these six tasks, fans will obtain the 84-rated Cornerstones Arnau Martinez.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be an effective defender under the FC IQ system, making this objective worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.