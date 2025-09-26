EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on an 84-rated version of Spanish defender Arnau Martinez. This is the first promo of the game cycle, and the event is off to a great start due to the inclusion of exciting content like this objective set.
The Cornerstones promo features players who have established themselves as influential mainstays in the starting lineups for their respective teams, making Arnau Martinez an excellent candidate for a boosted version. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective offers this item as the final reward, with multiple other smaller rewards being up for grabs as well.
The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective is now live in Ultimate Team
EA Sports has replaced Live FUT Friendlies with Live Events in the latest title, with new Tournaments, Gauntlets and other such modes being released on a regular basis. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective has to be completed in the Cornerstones Regular Event, giving fans the opportunity to experiment with different squads and players while working towards some exciting rewards.
Similar to the previously released Jessica Naz World Tour objective, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Exhibition Objective also has multiple segments that offer rewards on completion. There are a total of six challenges, and gamers have to complete any four of these tasks to obtain the final reward.
These are all the tasks and rewards of each segment:
- Premier League: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack.
- LaLiga: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a Three Common gold player pack.
- Serie A: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Regular event while having minimum two Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75-83 rated rare gold player pack.
- Score 4: Score four goals in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum two Bundesliga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack.
- Win 4: Win four matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Premier League players and two LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.
- Win 4: Win four matches in the Cornerstones Regular Event while having minimum three Bundesliga players and two Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.
By completing any four of these six tasks, fans will obtain the 84-rated Cornerstones Arnau Martinez.
The item itself has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be an effective defender under the FC IQ system, making this objective worth completing.
