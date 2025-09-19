EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain an 83-rated version of the English striker for free to kickstart their clubs in the latest game. With the first season of the game cycle being focused on English players, this is the perfect choice for an objective, as she has exceptional stats and is easy to obtain.

This is similar to the Reece James item released via an SBC at the same time, as he has also received a World Tour item as part of the first season. While it costs around 45,000 coins to unlock that version, the EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective provides an amazing striker for no cost at all.

The EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Objectives are fan-favorites in Ultimate Team as they offer exciting players, packs and SP for gamers to grind via gameplay. These usually contain multiple tasks and can be attempted in multiple game modes, and with the Ultimate Edition of the game now being available worldwide, the EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective has arrived at the perfect time.

Trending

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations and rewards of each segment of the objective:

Speed Attack: Score six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using players with 85+ pace. Earn a 75+ player pack.

WSL Winner: Win three matches by two or more goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) while having minimum one WSL player in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.

Playmaker: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a ST. Earn a 75+ x3 players pack.

English Excellence: Win five matches in Rivals or Live Events while having at least one English player in your starting eleven. Earn a 81+ x2 players pack.

English Spark: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) while having minimum one English player in your starting eleven. Earn a 80+ x3 players pack.

The item itself has the stats and attributes required to be an exceptional attacker under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

She has decent pace, shooting and dribbling stats and can play as a striker, LM or CAM. This makes the EA FC 26 Jessica Naz World Tour objective worth the grind.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

