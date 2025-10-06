EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective in Ultimate Team, with an 85-rated version of Brendan Chardonnet being up for grabs as the final reward. This tournament will lead up to the Cornerstones Final tournament held at the end of the promo, and it offers some amazing rewards as well.

The ongoing Cornerstones promo has provided gamers with boosted versions of popular players like Ronaldo, Wirtz, Cole Palmer and Federico Valverde. With so many amazing items being up for grabs, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective is the perfect addition to the game as it contains some exciting packs and also provides an 85-rated special centre-back as the final reward.

The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Tournaments are a new addition to Ultimate Team in the latest title. These Live Events include four elimination style games, with each win leading you closer to the final. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective has rewards for winning the tournament, as well as for victories in the Semi Finals and number of games played.

This is similar to the previously released Early Access Tournament, which contained packs and a World Tour version of LaLiga winger Tyrhys Dolan. The latest objective set instead contains an 85-rated version of Ligue 1 centre-back Brendan Chardonnet.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective:

Score 5: Score five goals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 80+ rare gold player pack.

Score five goals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 80+ rare gold player pack. Win Round of 16: Win the Round of 16 in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ rare gold player pack.

Win the Round of 16 in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ rare gold player pack. Win Quarter-Finals: Win the Quarter-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a 82+ rare gold player pack.

Win the Quarter-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a 82+ rare gold player pack. Win Semi-Finals: Win the Semi-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ x2 players pack.

Win the Semi-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ x2 players pack. Win Tournament : Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a TOTW Embellishment EVO and a 82+ x2 players pack.

: Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a TOTW Embellishment EVO and a 82+ x2 players pack. Win Tournament twice : Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier twice to earn a cosmetic EVO and a 84+ rare player pack.

: Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier twice to earn a cosmetic EVO and a 84+ rare player pack. Play 5: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 78+ x2 players pack.

Not only will fans earn the 85-rated Cornerstones version of Chardonnet by completing all these tasks, they will also gain access to the Tournament Final later in the week.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The CB item itself has the stats to be an amazing defender under the FC IQ system, making this worth the effort.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

