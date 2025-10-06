EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective in Ultimate Team, with an 85-rated version of Brendan Chardonnet being up for grabs as the final reward. This tournament will lead up to the Cornerstones Final tournament held at the end of the promo, and it offers some amazing rewards as well.
The ongoing Cornerstones promo has provided gamers with boosted versions of popular players like Ronaldo, Wirtz, Cole Palmer and Federico Valverde. With so many amazing items being up for grabs, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective is the perfect addition to the game as it contains some exciting packs and also provides an 85-rated special centre-back as the final reward.
The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective is now live in Ultimate Team
Tournaments are a new addition to Ultimate Team in the latest title. These Live Events include four elimination style games, with each win leading you closer to the final. The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective has rewards for winning the tournament, as well as for victories in the Semi Finals and number of games played.
This is similar to the previously released Early Access Tournament, which contained packs and a World Tour version of LaLiga winger Tyrhys Dolan. The latest objective set instead contains an 85-rated version of Ligue 1 centre-back Brendan Chardonnet.
These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier objective:
- Score 5: Score five goals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 80+ rare gold player pack.
- Win Round of 16: Win the Round of 16 in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ rare gold player pack.
- Win Quarter-Finals: Win the Quarter-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a 82+ rare gold player pack.
- Win Semi-Finals: Win the Semi-Finals in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 81+ x2 players pack.
- Win Tournament: Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier to earn a TOTW Embellishment EVO and a 82+ x2 players pack.
- Win Tournament twice: Win the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifier twice to earn a cosmetic EVO and a 84+ rare player pack.
- Play 5: Play five matches in the Cornerstones Tournament Qualifer to earn a 78+ x2 players pack.
Not only will fans earn the 85-rated Cornerstones version of Chardonnet by completing all these tasks, they will also gain access to the Tournament Final later in the week.
The CB item itself has the stats to be an amazing defender under the FC IQ system, making this worth the effort.
