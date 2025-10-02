All leaked EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:04 GMT
Cornerstones Team 2 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Cornerstones Team 2 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the first week of the promo coming to an end and the second week beginning soon, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players have now been leaked on social media. This roster has the potential to be even more impressive than the first, especially with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Florian Wirtz being rumored to be part of the squad.

The event focuses on new transfers and players who are extremely influential for their clubs, acting as 'cornerstones' in the starting eleven. The first batch of the promo included the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cole Palmer and Federico Valverde, who are just as popular in real life as they are overpowered on the virtual pitch. The leaked EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players will elevate this hype even further.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

The two headlining players in the leaked list of EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players are perfect representations of this promo. While Florian Wirtz is a newly transferred superstar who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen, Cristiano Ronaldo has already established himself as the key player for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese forward joined the Saudi club from Manchester United a few years ago and has continued to add goals to his legendary career. While he has been slightly downgraded in the latest title and has an overall rating of 85, he could now receive the boost required to be effective on the virtual pitch again. On the other hand, Florian Wirtz is 89-rated and will become even more overpowered via this promo.

These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 players along with their rumored overall rating:

  • Florian Wirtz: 90
  • Claudia Pina: 87
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 86
  • Joao Neves: 86
  • Jordan Pickford: 86
  • Alejandro Balde: 85
  • Karim Adeyemi: 85
  • Elizabeth Terland: 84
  • Khephren Thuram: 84

While Ronaldo and Wirtz will be the most high-profile players in this squad, there are many other notable inclusions who are already fan-favorites and will be boosted even further. New Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, FC Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde and PSG midfielder Joao Neves will also be notable features of this promo.

FC Barcelona Femini's Claudia Pina has taken Ultimate Team by storm this year due to her overpowered stats and attributes. She is also rumored to be part of the EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2 lineup, making it even more exciting for fans looking to upgrade their squads on the virtual pitch.

