EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the American playmaker with an 85-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. The 24 year-old NWSL superstar has been in fine form for the Washington Spirit, earning a spot in last year's Team of the Season roster and now receiving her very first boosted item of the game cycle.

She is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NWSL, so it came as a surprise that she received only a 78-rated base item in the latest title. This makes the EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC the perfect addition to the game, as the ongoing promo is a community-driven event that provides boosts to players who should have higher overall ratings.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC

Unlike most other player SBCs released during the current promo, such as Arda Guler, Antoine Semenyo/Johan Bakayoko and others, the EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC only requires one squad to be unlocked. This will make this item extremely lucrative for fans looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget, or for those looking to obtain an item for Gauntlet squad-building.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements of the solitary segment required to unlock this 85-rated item:

Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy from the transfer market to complete this SBC in the most optimal manner possible:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

The requirement of a Team of the Week player will make the SBC significantly more expensive than the rating requirement suggests, but the overall expected cost will still be quite low.

EA FC 26 Croix Bethune Ratings Reload SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for an 85-rated CAM who has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and useful PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Technical and Inventive. She can even play as a CM, which will boost her versatility under the FC IQ system. With popular meta players like Rodman, Swanson and Wilson being in the same league, she could be useful for squad building as well.

