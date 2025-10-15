EA FC 26 TOTW 5 released, Salah and Rodrygo headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 roster in Ultimate Team, with Mohammed Salah and Rodrygo being the headlining players in this star-studded lineup. With club football being halted for the international break, this sqaud features the best performing athletes from the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, leading to some amazing players receiving upgrades.Mohamed Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport today, and he has continued his impressive form for his national team as well. The Liverpool superstar helped Egypt qualify for the World Cup recently, earning a spot on the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 roster. Rodrygo also had an impressive goal-scoring performance for Brazil, earning his first boosted item of the game cycle.Salah and Rodrygo spearhead the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 squad in Ultimate TeamTeam of the Week squads released during international breaks often feature some fan-favorites, as these fixtures allow superstars to shine for their respective national teams. The EA FC 26 TOTW 5 lineup is no different, as it includes Salah, Rodrygo and multiple other big names. Despite struggling to get a spot in the starting lineup for Real Madrid in recent times, Rodrygo is just as impressive as ever for the Brazilian national squad. The talismanic winger scored two goals in Brazil's 5-0 win against South Korea, and this performance was truly deserving of a boosted item in Ultimate Team. Similarly, Salah's two goals against Djibouti helped Egypt secure World Cup qualification and earned him a Team of the Week inclusion as well.These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 players along with their overall ratings:Mohamed Salah: 92Klara Buhl: 87Pierre Emerick Aubameyang: 86Keira Walsh: 86Rodrygo: 86Cody Gakpo: 86Ruben Neves: 86Caroline Weir: 86Riyad Mahrez: 85Park: 84Bia Zaneratto: 84Esmee Brugts: 83Stefan Posch: 82Nusa: 81Gabriel Pec: 81Vobian: 81Lucumi: 81Ghita: 80Misidjan: 80Chupete: 80Strakosha: 80Jordan Ayew: 80Dailon Livramento: 80All these players have received significant boosts over their base items, with the higher-tier players being especially impressive. The likes of Salah, Rodrygo, Weir, Buhl, Gakpo, Aubameyang and Mahrez will all be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this one of the best Team of the Week lineups released so far.