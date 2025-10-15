EA FC 26 TOTW 5 released, Salah and Rodrygo headline the roster

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:00 GMT
TOTW 5 has been released (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 roster in Ultimate Team, with Mohammed Salah and Rodrygo being the headlining players in this star-studded lineup. With club football being halted for the international break, this sqaud features the best performing athletes from the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, leading to some amazing players receiving upgrades.

Mohamed Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport today, and he has continued his impressive form for his national team as well. The Liverpool superstar helped Egypt qualify for the World Cup recently, earning a spot on the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 roster. Rodrygo also had an impressive goal-scoring performance for Brazil, earning his first boosted item of the game cycle.

Salah and Rodrygo spearhead the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 squad in Ultimate Team

Team of the Week squads released during international breaks often feature some fan-favorites, as these fixtures allow superstars to shine for their respective national teams. The EA FC 26 TOTW 5 lineup is no different, as it includes Salah, Rodrygo and multiple other big names.

Despite struggling to get a spot in the starting lineup for Real Madrid in recent times, Rodrygo is just as impressive as ever for the Brazilian national squad. The talismanic winger scored two goals in Brazil's 5-0 win against South Korea, and this performance was truly deserving of a boosted item in Ultimate Team. Similarly, Salah's two goals against Djibouti helped Egypt secure World Cup qualification and earned him a Team of the Week inclusion as well.

These are all the EA FC 26 TOTW 5 players along with their overall ratings:

  • Mohamed Salah: 92
  • Klara Buhl: 87
  • Pierre Emerick Aubameyang: 86
  • Keira Walsh: 86
  • Rodrygo: 86
  • Cody Gakpo: 86
  • Ruben Neves: 86
  • Caroline Weir: 86
  • Riyad Mahrez: 85
  • Park: 84
  • Bia Zaneratto: 84
  • Esmee Brugts: 83
  • Stefan Posch: 82
  • Nusa: 81
  • Gabriel Pec: 81
  • Vobian: 81
  • Lucumi: 81
  • Ghita: 80
  • Misidjan: 80
  • Chupete: 80
  • Strakosha: 80
  • Jordan Ayew: 80
  • Dailon Livramento: 80

All these players have received significant boosts over their base items, with the higher-tier players being especially impressive. The likes of Salah, Rodrygo, Weir, Buhl, Gakpo, Aubameyang and Mahrez will all be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this one of the best Team of the Week lineups released so far.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

