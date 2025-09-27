EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective: All tasks and rewards

With the Cornerstones promo now being live as the very first event of the latest cycle, EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective in Ultimate Team. This objective allows gamers to get their hands on an 83-rated version of the MLS midfielder, which has received some impressive upgrades on the virtual pitch.

This is somewhat similar to the Arnau Martinez objective set, as it offers boosts to an underrated player who plays an important role for his team. However, the EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective is slightly different as it can be completed in game modes like Squad Battles, whereas Arnau Martinez had to be unlocked via Live Events.

The EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective is now available in Ultimate Team

The Cornerstones promo squad is now available in packs, with massive names like Federico Valverde, Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer being part of the roster. However, this event also pays tribute to lower-tier players who are pivotal to their team's success despite not being as popular. The EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective is the perfect example.

The Columbus Crew midfielder has been extremely consistent in MLS, and he has now received an item that does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch. This item can be unlocked by completing tasks in various game modes, with each task having its own rewards as well.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the challenges and rewards of the EA FC 26 Darlington Nagbe Cornerstones objective:

Major League Starter: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having at least one MLS player in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ player pack.

Build Up Play: Assist three goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty(or Rush/Rivals/Live Events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

Goals Win Games: Score six goals in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a player from USA. Earn a 78+ rated player pack.

Win 4: Win four matches in Rivals or Rush. Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.

Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x2 players pack.

Gamers will have to complete any four out of these five tasks to get their hands on the final reward.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has some amazing stats that will make him an effective midfielder under the FC IQ system despite his low overall rating.

