EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team as part of the ongoing promo, providing the Atletico Madrid defender with an 85-rated version on the virtual pitch. He recently signed for the LaLiga club and has already delivered some solid performances, making him an ideal candidate for this event.
The second week of the Cornerstones promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the brand new roster. The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC is the first player SBC to be released during this new event.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC
Similar to the previously released Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC, the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Atletico de Madrid
- Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Chris Wood: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Koke: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bachmann: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Isco: 84
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Igor Thiago (TOTW): 81
Task 3: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 4: Top Form
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Korbin Shrader (TOTW): 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for an 85-rated centre-back from LaLiga who has 80 pace, 85 defending and 85 physicality. He can also play as a left-back, making him a versatile defender under the FC IQ system. This item also has PlayStyles like Anticipate, Jockey, Long Ball Pass, Precision Header and Slide Tackle, making him extremely effective in the current meta.
