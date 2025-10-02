  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:16 GMT
Hancko SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Hancko SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the second week of the ongoing promo. The new Atletico Madrid signing has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in LaLiga with his consistent performances, and he could now receive his very first boosted item of the season on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Cornerstones promo features both new transfers and players who are regular features in their team's starting lineups. The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC is the perfect addition for such an event, as he satisfies both these conditions and could prove to be an elite-tier defender in the current meta as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC has been leaked on social media

The first week of the Cornerstones promo has already provided gamers with some exceptional player SBCs, including the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Nico Paz. While the former was rather expensive, the latter has incredible stats and was easy to obtain as well. The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC could potentially be even more impressive.

Ad
Ad

His base item has an overall rating of 83 in the latest title. He earned a massive upgrade due to his incredible performances in the Dutch league last season, and he could now receive an even bigger boost.

What will the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this centre-back version could be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 80
  • Shooting: 68
  • Passing: 75
  • Dribbling: 76
  • Defending: 85
  • Physicality: 85
Ad

Based on these stats, he could possibly be a top-tier centre-back under the FC IQ system. Not only will he have good defending and physical stats, he also has the pace to dominate any attacker in the current meta.

How much will the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC cost?

Most player SBCs released so far in the Ultimate Team game cyce have been reasonably priced. Martin Zubimendi has been the most expensive one, as it cost around 100,000 coins to complete. However, he is much easier to use in Ultimate Team due to his nationality and club chemistry links. A cost of around 50,000 coins will be reasonable for the Atletico Madrid defender.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications