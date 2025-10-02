EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the second week of the ongoing promo. The new Atletico Madrid signing has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in LaLiga with his consistent performances, and he could now receive his very first boosted item of the season on the virtual pitch.The Cornerstones promo features both new transfers and players who are regular features in their team's starting lineups. The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC is the perfect addition for such an event, as he satisfies both these conditions and could prove to be an elite-tier defender in the current meta as well.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe first week of the Cornerstones promo has already provided gamers with some exceptional player SBCs, including the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Nico Paz. While the former was rather expensive, the latter has incredible stats and was easy to obtain as well. The EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC could potentially be even more impressive.His base item has an overall rating of 83 in the latest title. He earned a massive upgrade due to his incredible performances in the Dutch league last season, and he could now receive an even bigger boost.What will the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this centre-back version could be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 80Shooting: 68Passing: 75Dribbling: 76Defending: 85Physicality: 85Based on these stats, he could possibly be a top-tier centre-back under the FC IQ system. Not only will he have good defending and physical stats, he also has the pace to dominate any attacker in the current meta.How much will the EA FC 26 David Hancko Cornerstones SBC cost?Most player SBCs released so far in the Ultimate Team game cyce have been reasonably priced. Martin Zubimendi has been the most expensive one, as it cost around 100,000 coins to complete. However, he is much easier to use in Ultimate Team due to his nationality and club chemistry links. A cost of around 50,000 coins will be reasonable for the Atletico Madrid defender.